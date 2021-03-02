Halcyon Adds New Men’s Retailer To Open In April





CUMMING, GA Derbyshire Mens, an original men’s lifestyle store specializing in contemporary clothing, jewelry, barware and other accessories, will soon join the local business mix in Halcyon in Forsyth County.

Scheduled to open in April, the new concept comes from Tanya Noegel, owner of Society Boutique, and will occupy the 1,400-square-foot storefront that previously housed Citizen Supply’s Outpost pop-up. Building on the success of the company, the men’s counterpart plans to take a similar approach to offer unique styles for all ages and all price points. Shoppers can expect a range of clothing, from t-shirts and sweatpants to jeans and sports coats, jewelry, cowboy boots and more. The name ‘Derbyshire’ is inspired by both Noegel’s affinity for equestrian culture and the sense of community found in classic English pubs. To bring this vision to life, the interior design will present a comfortable, living room-like setting with rich colors and textures. In Derbyshire, Noegel also plans to offer flights and whiskey tastings to customers, as well as stocking bottles and bar cordials for sale.

“Outside of the mainstream department store brands and unless men are shopping for expensive suits or shoes, there is a lack of menswear stores with friendly customer service to help guys find unique pieces to fit into. feel good, in other words we are missing an experience. on par with what we are creating for women in society, “said Noegel.” At Halcyon we saw an opportunity to create a place for men who often come into society with their girlfriends or family members, but wait on the sidelines while the women shop. They asked us to create a place for them., and Derbyshire will be this destination designed with them in mind . “ Founded by Noegel in 2018, Society opened in Halcyon in 2019 and has since gained a loyal following of local customers who appreciate its curated pieces and personalized service. In addition to Halcyon, Noegel owns and operates company sites in North Point Mall and near downtown Alpharetta as well as a online shop.

“Halcyon is always looking to deliver new experiences to customers, residents and employees, and Citizen Supply’s seamless transition to Derbyshire is a great example of this,” said Phil Mays, director at RocaPoint Partners and developer at Halcyon. “With our evolving, exciting and creative mix of retailers and activations, along with the incredible continued support of the local community, Halcyon continues to grow, remain resilient and lead the way in trends in unprecedented times. The addition of Derbyshire brings the list of independent businesses and top Halcyon retailers, restaurants and service providers to 34 concepts. Several other tenants are slated to open soon, including Iron Age Korean Steak House, Board & Brush Creative Studio, and Cattle Shed Wine & Steak Bar.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos