Best Dressed Stars Have Engaged In Fancy Theft This Week

Last night’s Golden Globes re-ignited red carpet fashion, but celebrities shied away from old Hollywood glamor in the days leading up to the ceremony. As their haute couture looks waited backstage, the actors wrapped up their pre-Globes press appearances in romantic dishes from beloved designers, then headed out in the best jeans of the season. All the ready-to-wear embellished to the guard and the understated blue jeans worn with diamond-patterned sweaters and soft boots made an interesting mix in a week marked by contrasts.

In Los Angeles, Storm Reid hit the morning shows circuit to promote her Facebook Watch series, Chop It Up, and gave the early risers a moment of artistry in the process. For his appearance on Hello America, Reid chose a colorful cocktail dress from the Stella Jeans Spring / Summer 2021 lookbook. Ethically made jeans have always had a visual impact, but the Reids look, with its combination of sequined embroidery and colorful, pictorial prints, was particularly eye-catching.

At London Fashion Week, Bridgerton Actress Nicola Coughlan found a Simone Rocha creation that channeled her Regency look on Netflix. In a cream satin puff-sleeve dress from the Rochas Spring / Summer 2021 show, she took over the official LFW social media accounts and listened to the latest collections. A mix of trench, corsetry and padded hips details, Rochas’ creation was a whimsical take on English heritage dressing, befitting Lady Featherington and the rising star who represents her.

The virtual party for the latest entry in the Miu Mius Womens Tales film series drew a lot of young talent, but no one could match Ciara Bravo for a whimsical party outfit. The cherry star looked sweet in a jeweled pink and green mini dress that epitomized the brand’s playful aesthetic. Still, what pushed things above was the addition of a pastel pair of vintage roller skates, a shameless twee add-on that resulted in a series of memorable social media posts. Bravos.

After weeks of highly detailed vintage finds and kitschy Canadian tuxedos, classic light wash jeans have had a welcome resurgence. Leading the charge was Hailey Bieber, who paired her oversized leather Magda Butrym trench coat with contrasting Maison Margielas pocket jeans as she headed to meetings in New York City. Across town, Irina Shayk followed suit on her daily run, stepping out in a good pair of EB’s trendy straight legs and a trendy Burberry diamond sweater so cheesy it justified a pocket protector.