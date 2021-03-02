“SNL” Takes Minimalism In Unsheathed Home Makeover Sketch





Last weekend Nick Jonas gave an unforgettable performance on Saturday Night Live as host and musical guest. Throughout the episode, he took on roles such as Prince Charming, a fitness instructor and a man coming out after COVID-19. Crooner Spaceman also played the role of home improvement expert in this hilarious segment which was cut from the live episode due to lack of time. Titled “Home makeover”, the sketch (see above!) follows the typical home improvement show format, but with a twist: makeovers are for single men only. In a show called “Bachelor Home Makeover,” Heidi Gardner stars Kyle Mooney and Mikey Day as two singles living together (Steve and Blake), who have very low level for the renovation of their apartment. “I’m saying my taste for design is open concept or whatever,” Mooney says at the start of the sketch, adding that “a place in the game” is a priority for him. Meanwhile, Day has something else in mind: “a kitchen is a must”. Jonas then appears as Jared, a home improvement expert specializing in makeovers for single men. After collecting Mooney and Day’s thoughts for this project, he gets to work and transforms the bright, charming and fully furnished apartment into an absolute dream cradle for men. “Yoooo” and “it’s tight” are some of Mooney and Day’s reactions when they see their update. extremely minimalist digs. Some changes to their space include: crisp white walls, a living room with barely any furniture (except for a leather sofa with a built-in trash can), four new bath towels, and a Dallas Cowboys sticker. located inside the toilet. . Naturally, men are thrilled when they visit their new space. At Day’s request, Jonas made sure that the apartment always had a kitchen. He even gave the men a Ninja air fryer so they would have something to cook. He also replaced the collection of men’s ketchup packets with their own bottle of Heinz. The tour ends as the men are presented with a special surprise on their only living room shelf: a Thanos glove. At the end of the sketch, the men thank Jonas, Gardner and “Bachelor Home Makeover” for the opportunity. “It’s been a tough year for me,” Mooney told Jonas and Gardner, adding “but you all did your thing for it.” Follow House Beautiful on Instagram. Kelly corbett

News editor

Kelly corbett

News editor

Kelly is the news editor at House Beautiful where she covers a bit of everything from decorating trends and must-haves to everything that includes donuts or sprinkles.







