The sweater dress is the perfect instant outfit





Last summer I was sitting on a patio drinking Aperol spritz (insert a wistful sigh) with a lovely friend who said to me, "You dress like a guest at the wedding. It was probably the most insightful thing anyone had ever said about me or my personal style. Yes, I'm an enthusiastic overdresser, but at least I'm ready to be invited to someone's tasteful wedding ceremony on 20 minutes' notice. Yet the pandemic (and winter) weakened my resolve and rocked my commitment to dresses. Enter the sweater dress. Casual, yet sophisticated, a knit midi is just what it takes to get me out of the sweatpants doldrums and make me feel a little more like myself. Here, eight options to wear with tights and boots now, and, someday, maybe even a wedding. Wilfred dress, $ 118, aritzia.com I love everything about this dress – the high neck, the scoop back, the way the shoulders are angled for a flattering fit on the top of your arms. Even the name, Pinot, is whimsical and slightly festive. Everlane dress, $ 262, everlane.com Cashmere is a game-changer, and this 100% cashmere sweater dress (which I have in black) saves me the days of "nothing to wear". That dress, tights and boots and you've got yourself an outfit, and a killer on top of that. Twik dress, $ 30, simons.ca It's not cashmere, but this extremely affordable turtleneck sweater dress offers a similar blank canvas for great outfits. Throw absolutely anything on it (a waistcoat, cardigan, even a white button?) to go from basic to something more special. Oak and Fort dress, $ 98, oakandfort.com I'm waiting for my lockdown second birthday and plan to make the occasion a little happier by ordering this dress, with its flowing skirt and super-well-placed collarbone cutout. Ganni dress, $ 345, ganni.com Body-con has come a long way since Hervé Léger, thank goodness. Banana Republic dress (petite), $ 143, bananarepublic.gapcanada.ca The hem of this dress radiates lightly from the hip, creating a subtle fit and flare silhouette. Wear it with high boots. By Malene Birger dress, $ 540, net-a-porter.com This 70s lurex-y number is tacky, shimmery and made to party (someday). Vero Moda dress, $ 45, bestsellerclothing.ca For those days when you just want to be wrapped up in something loose and comfy, but it's still an upgrade from the sweats.







