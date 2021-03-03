Kate Hudson Wants To Find Her How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days Dress





How to lose a yellow dress? Kate hudson don’t know where its iconic How to lose a guy in 10 days the dress is these days. You know what? I have no idea where this dress is! the star, 41, said in a interview with She published on Monday March 1. I know it was Carolina Herrera, and our amazing costume designer designed the dress with the Carolinas team. I don’t know where it is, but I feel like we should find it! In February 2020, costume designer Karen patch was asked about the dress. I wanted an iconic image, that’s the other thing that came to my mind that would come together before us, she said Nylon. Patch recalled testing two more colors, moss green and midnight blue, before settling on the sunny hue. The slip dress was first worn almost two decades ago when Hudson starred alongside Matthew McConaughey in the rom-com. The 2003 film revolves around magazine columnist Andie Anderson, who is credited with a story about how to get a man to break up with you in just 10 days. Meanwhile, McConaugheys Ben Barry is betting that he can get any woman to fall for him in the same amount of time. In August 2020, the Golden Globe winner declared She who thought what a modern sequel to the film would look like. I always thought about what [McConaughey] and Would the characters be now, if we were still together, theMusic the actress said in the interview. We would probably have married with children. Were probably miserable right now! Although theAlmost known stara has worn many iconic looks since the Carolina Herrera dress (including a Louis Vuitton number for this year’s Golden Globes), the yellow dress holds a special place in the hearts of many fans, as do the jewels that accompany it. At the 2019 Oscars, fans were quick to point out that Lady GagaThe Tiffany necklace looked like the one Ben had made Andie wear with the dress from the movie. While the Bride wars The lead dress was designed to specifically reflect her characters Necklace Harry Winston, the one-of-a-kind piece from the Shallow singers featured a 128.54-carat stone last worn by Audrey Hepburn in posters promoting the 1962sBreakfast at Tiffany’s. Listen to Hot Hollywood from Us Weekly as each week Us Editors feature the hottest entertainment news!



