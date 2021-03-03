Pasteur strives to take Buckeyes to new heights after conference recognition

As a high school freshman, Jacob Pasteur took on the role of principal for his local high school volleyball team in Westminster, Maryland.

Although he was a frequent player in and around volleyball, it wasn’t until his junior year when he started playing for the Yorktowne Volleyball Club team that he began to notice that his talent could bring it to the next level. His trainer, Josh Brennemen, started contacting future colleges, and the state of Ohio came calling.

Pasteur already knew the Buckeyes men’s volleyball team from his friendship with Samuel Clark, a middle tackle who is also from Maryland. Despite signing up and joining the squad in late December 2020, Pasteur started the dominant 2021 season out of the gate, winning the MIVA Offensive Player of the Week on February 9 after averaging 4.43 kills and recording the Buckeyes’ first double-double of the season with 11 kills. and 11 digs during the Ohio State Conference opening weekend against Number 3 Lewis.

Pasteur said the recognition was a morale boost, but his team mentality allowed him to take the Buckeyes to greater heights.

It was cool to see, but I know I have so much work left to do, Pasteur said. We don’t spend too much time thinking about how great we are because as a team we know how great we can be.

The 6-foot-4 freshman started the season as an outside hitter and was moved to the right side of the field in a more attacking position. He amassed 166 points behind a team of 3.91 kills per set.

Head coach Kevin Burch said the recognition from Pastors was not surprising, attributing his work ethic and quick learning style.

He’s been a really good learner and has done a really good job pushing his comfort zone and trying new things quickly, said Burch. That says a lot about his composure on the pitch, his versatility and his willingness to do whatever it takes for the team. Not only is he incredibly talented on the court, he’s also been able to apply our systems and technical knowledge that we teach.

Pasteur said it was difficult in his first two weeks on campus as he had to adjust to a new team and balance his life as a college athlete.

Fortunately, Pasteurs’ teammates played a central role in his acclimatization which resulted in favorable results on the pitch.

For me, I was just trying to be a sponge, said Pasteur. It was the hardest part, just getting used to life here. There were a whole bunch of things the coaches were throwing at you; I was trying to figure everything out as much as I could, and it ended up working.

Senior outside hitter Martin Lallemand said the Pastors’ start to his career was very impressive, noting that in a top-down sport like volleyball, it was all about keeping the momentum going, and the Buckeyes walked away. fed.

Upon recognizing Pastors’ Offensive Player of the Week, Lallemand said he noticed the rookie doing something that was a sign of his advanced maturity.

He returned the next day and he worked as hard as any other day, if not even harder, Lallemand said. One of the most important things to do is to keep trying to improve and play volleyball even better.

The Buckeyes have two wins against the 11th Loyola-Chicago, and Pasteur recorded his eighth game with double-digit attacks at 10 on February 21.

Pasteur said playing in an uncomfortable state keeps him on his toes with every set, knowing a challenge awaits him with every point opportunity.

The coaches push me really hard, so were always trying new things, said Pasteur. Being able to see what works best as often as possible throughout practices and games, I think that’s what really helps me the most.

Pasteur also leads the Buckeyes with 0.46 service aces per set and is second in blocks per set at 0.63.

During the first sweep of the series of the season since 2017 of the Ramblers ranked 11th, the ambition of the Pastors begins to be felt.

When I got here and saw how physical everyone could be, there was no doubt in my mind that this team could be incredibly dominant, said Pasteur. It was really cool to see things start to click as a team. I think if we can keep fighting it will really start to show up.