The Eagles make history and win their first WLC win convincingly





Next match: Concordia University Wisconsin 03/05/2021 | 7:00 p.m. MILWAUKEE, Wis. A team would make history inside the recreation complex on Tuesday night. Edgewood College and Wisconsin Lutheran College, both freshman programs, were both chasing their first win in program history. It was the Eagles who took the win by winning the straight-set sweep over Wisconsin Lutheran. HOW DID IT HAPPEN – Edgewood College (1-5, 1-2 NACC) had few issues with the Warriors on Tuesday night. The Eagles won the first set, 25-11, followed by a 25-16 set two victory, and ended the night with a 25-18 victory in the third and final set. – It was a night of career highs for the Eagles as well, which included the program’s first double-double by Christopher Kahler . Kahler had 10 kills and led the team with 12 digs. He hit .381 for the game, just like his teammate Ethan Moll Hind , who led Edgewood College with 11 wins. – Keegan Talbott fielded the Eagles hitters as he recorded the 30 best career assists. Talbott also had four assists and a .500 attacking percentage to go along with his night of career assists. – Dylan griffith also entered the act with a new career record of 10 digs. It was a full team effort from the Eagles, as Nick klubertanz added six kills, Max Nowak led the team with four aces, while David Flores also added some aces. As a team, Edgewood College finished the game with 10 aces, while Wisconsin Lutheran had just one. – The Eagles have reached 0.272 as a team, the highest mark in the six-game schedule of the season. The 33 team assists and 36 digs were also the best scores of the season for the freshman program. THE OPPOSITION – Joe Flett had seven wins to lead the Warriors (0-4, 0-4 NACC), while Matthew Miskowski and Logan Ascher each had eight digs. Isaac Stellick distributed 12 assists. FOLLOWING – The Eagles will be at home Friday night against Concordia Wisconsin. Please note that the game has been postponed to the start of 7:30 p.m. and live coverage links will be available on the men’s volleyball schedule page.

