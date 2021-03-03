Fashion
Retrograde performance: The fenders lose 4-1 against the jackets … in a bad way.
Reverse Retros tonight, gang. Prepare your eyes.
First period
Not much to say in the first few minutes other than a lot of annoyance on the Internet about reverse mirrors. But now it’s time for another Rrrrrred Wings Powerplay! Columbus takes a penalty from Too Much Man at 1:20 pm and Roslovic goes to the Bad Boy Box. The wings immediately give up a shot that Bernier is dealing with, but they regroup quickly and Djoos has great chances but no luck.
Another goal on the power play !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
For the wrong team.
1-0 Columbus.
Djoos can’t stop the 2-on-1 scramble and Atkinson takes it right off Bernier.
Columbus is getting away with another Too Much Man, Mickey says, but we didn’t want a power play anyway, so it’s okay.
Bernier is not quite crowded with dogs, but close. The refs choose not to whistle and let Bernier continue to get stung, but he shakes it up and makes the necessary 900 saves. Ok like, 2 backups. It was a lot. Korpisalo receives a quick whistle, just saying.
Bernier makes Del Zotto wince and grit his teeth after making a quick save and I personally love to see him.
Bobby Ryan knocks down Seth Jones with his posterior power and Jones trips him on the way down. Jones to cubic crimes and The wings back to the power play 6 minutes from the end.
POWERPLAY GOAL FOR GREAT FRENCH! Mantha ties the game together.
It’ll make a gang. Tied at 1. Shots tied at 10.
Second period
3 minutes later and we finally get a mention of Werenski and Larkin being best friends. All is well with the world. Mickey Redmond sings the ballad of Faceoff specialist Luke Glendening.
Hronek went to the Punishment Pen for tripping and The wings are on the PK. The penalty is technically killed but a second later Seth Jones scores but Blash disputes the offside.
BLASH WINS THE CHALLENGE. WITHOUT ANY GOAL. Always tied. Mick the Card Shark explains that you cannot win 52 cards with 51 cards. Don’t worry about the context, whatever.
Here is the bad news. Columbus (Riley Nash) scores again but for real 19 seconds later. Now it’s officially 2-1 Columbus with 12 minutes remaining.
The wheels continue to wobble as Nemeth heads to the Evildoers’ Enclosure for hooking up Boone Jenner. Now we are heading for a ditch. 3-1 Columbus on the power play. Bernier doesn’t have a break at the moment.
There are 9 minutes left and Wings is back on the power play. Savard au – aaaa and it’s over. Djoos at Trouble Terrarium for hanging, making it 4 out of 4 for most of our 2 minutes.
There are 5 minutes left and the shots are 24-13 Columbus.
But the wings seem to have stopped the bleeding and if they can just come out of the period
Boone Jenner scores and his 4-1 Columbus.
Third period
Greiss is in the game.
I just said audibly oooo when Staal checked out Bjorkstrand in the planks behind Greiss. You could tell it was provoked by Nash, but it doesn’t matter who gets caught. Staal will relax in the corruption closet for boarding and Wings to the death penalty. Penalty killed!
Halfway there and not much to report, good or bad. Hooray?
Now Ken and Mick are talking about Lidstrom and just pouring salt on that wound.
5 minutes to go and still nothing to say. Not just because I’m tired, which I am, but really nothing noticeable is happening.
2:30 p.m. left and Columbus is back on the power play. Fabbri benched normal size penalties for a high stick. Penalty killed and the game too.
Final: Jackets 4 – Wings 1
