Vernon Jordan made being a black man in America effortless

In response to these indignities, he used his physical presence, formidable size, confident demeanor, politicized complexion, and perfect style to rise above those who would insult his humanity.

Jordan, who died at his home Monday at age 85, was a civil rights activist, NAACP supporter and Washington insider. He has worked on voter registration at the grassroots level, and he campaigned for diversity in American business. He was part of the establishment at a time when it was an accomplishment rather than a character flaw. It was seen as an honor to his breed when such an assessment was greeted with praise rather than hints at the politics of respectability.

Jordan was a power broker who sealed his deals with charisma and charm, who kept secrets and held the so-called race card even more, not because it was the ace up his sleeve, but because it was a badge of honor.

Much of what gave Jordan stature and influence both with presidents and everyday people are among the tools and characteristics that have come under suspicion today. To be sure, circumstances have changed and some of the scandals and ethical lapses this former Washington fixer might have been called upon to fix have been deemed not worth or simply beyond redress.

Over the years, it was impossible to miss Jordan in a crowd. Often times, it was because he was the only black person to attend. But he was obviously well dressed. His suits were carefully fitted and he loved the Turnbull & Asser shirts, Charvet ties and fedoras. His style was full of European lan, Adam Clayton Powell flair, Wall Street stripes, and Sunday morning church polish. Its aesthetic is inspired by the collage of influences that make this country exceptional but which connect us on common ground. Years ago, after writing a story about his style that he didn’t return my messages to, Jordan called to express his gratitude after it was posted.

When I moved to New York for a new job he called me to congratulate me and we had breakfast. He spoke of the racism he faced in his youth when he tried to find an apartment in the city. He told these stories even as he was regularly interrupted by a flood of powerful men from the city, who all stopped by his table to ask his favor. He was patiently kind to them and wrote me a letter of recommendation when I found my first apartment in New York.

Jordan belonged to a generation that was experiencing a kind of psychic pain that would likely crush their children and grandchildren today. He behaved with intention when he was the head of the National Urban League and the United Negro College Fund, and when he walked among the masters of the universe at Akin, Gump and Lazard Frres. To some extent, he performed when he was on these public stages. But it was often a calculated internal dialogue. He was not playing in front of the crowd.

In public, as an Eminence Gray, Jordan used the spell to break down doors. Her style reflected the words of Harlem Renaissance writer Zora Neale Hurston: Sometimes I feel discriminated against, but that doesn’t make me angry. It just amazes me. How can we deprive ourselves of the pleasure of my company? It is beyond my competence.

This attitude is a kind of armor, highlighting the wonders of his character, intellect and spirit and looking with pity on those who do not recognize all that they lack. The victim in American history of segregation, racism and prejudice is the country itself. How much excellence has been wasted? How much is left to disappear?

There was a calm and a certainty in the way Jordan moved around his world. Much of everyday language today, when it comes to personal accomplishment or personal pain, has nuances of battle, of grueling, non-stop, and urgent struggle. The challenges are eliminated. Insensitive and unpleasant conversations break out. The gray area has become a place of toxicity and complicity as many blacks and browns are at the end of their rope and no longer have the time or the patience to nuance and modulate two things that seemed to be among Jordans’ greatest gifts. .

As a student he worked as a driver and his employer regularly used the n word. This old white man, after finding out Jordan spent time reading in his library, announced with condescending dismay to his family that Vernon could read! The phrase later became the title of Jordans’ memoir.

When I told this story to younger people, they often ask me why I wasn’t more angry with Maddox. How could I have continued to work for him under these circumstances? Writes Jordan. Each of us has to decide for ourselves how much nonsense we can take in life and who we are willing to take it from. In other words, this little old man didn’t matter. He was not someone to kill. Instead of stoking his racism with outrage, Jordan sprayed him with pity.

This southerner was at the heart of the fight for racial justice, but he knew that some battles were best won by simply ignoring the protagonist. They weren’t worth the time. And sometimes the hardest thing to do is just walk away.

In the halls of power, he was an unelected presence, who was not bound by term limits, but he had a huge constituency. He was a real man who used the style both as an introduction and as a postscript. And, on occasion, the entire message.