Dixie’s name will stay on campus one way or another, predicts state senator





SALT LAKE CITY If all goes according to plan, Utah lawmakers will address a name change for Dixie State University during their 2022 general session. Senate Speaker Stuart Adams, speaking to reporters on Tuesday, said the bill calls for a public process, then university administrators and the Utah Council on Higher Education to make a recommendation to the Legislative Management Committee no later than November 1. Senator Don Ipson, R-St. George, who is now the Senate godfather of the latest version of HB278, predicts that the Dixie name will remain on campus to some extent. I think it will probably be in a way. … That is what the heritage part of the bill is for, so that the community does not lose the heritage and the namesake, he said. Ipson was asked if he was happy with the latest version of the Dixie State Bill, and answering reporters’ questions he said: As you probably noticed, I’m the sponsor. I think that says it all. Senator Mike McKell, R-Spanish Fork, was the Senate sponsor of the original version of the bills. The main sponsor of the Bills is Rep. Kelly Miles, R-South Ogden. Miles is co-chair of the Higher Education Credits Subcommittee. The Senate Education Committee voted 6-1 in favor of the revised bill and sent it to the Utah Senate for review. The Senate is due to debate the bill on Wednesday at 11 a.m. The revised bill does not require any specific name and does not exclude the Dixie name. The original bill, passed by the Utah House of Representatives on a 51-20 vote, said the new name could not include Dixie. The new language says that if university administrators and the state’s higher education council pass a name to lawmakers that does not include the term Dixie, the administrators must all create a heritage committee to identify and implement strategies to preserve the heritage, culture and history of the region. on the institution’s campus, including the regional meaning of the term Dixie. The revised bill includes a one-time appropriation request of $ 500,000 to aid the heritage committee’s preservation efforts. Adams, R-Layton, praised Ipson for his work in ensuring that the process stays on track, but offers the possibility of a public process. Senator Ipson has always been a real advocate of giving people time, and I think this bill does both. He maintains the schedule that brings him back. … This gives the community this year to try and have more time to think about it, which I think is a great compromise. He did a phenomenal job of balancing that. Just a great job, senator, Adams said. Supporters of the bill say Dixie’s name hurts students looking to get into graduate school and find jobs. Opponents say a name change is tantamount to canceling the culture and does not respect the history of the region’s early Latter-day Saint settlers.

