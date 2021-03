Gabrielle Union’s plaid blazer, shirt dress and knee-high boots are so ’90s – Footwear News

If you are purchasing an independently rated product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Gabrielle Union channeled her interior Cher Horowitz, but with a modern twist for today’s look. The actress shared a slideshow of Instagram photos of herself, posing by the pool, wearing an oversized yellow plaid blazer. The look is similar to Cher’s iconic plaid ensemble from the popular ’90s movie “Clueless”. Union paired the outerwear with a crisp white shirt dress. The button down look featured a rounded hemline and a high neckline. To complete the look, Union styled her hair in a sleek high bun and wore earrings. While Cher styled her checkered look with white knee-length socks, Union gave the ’90s aesthetic a contemporary twist with tall boots from Paris Texas. Related The shoes feature a leather construction and a loose ankle detail. The style is currently available for $ 830 at ModaOperandi.com. Since its launch in 2015, Paris Texas has grown into a trendy shoe brand. In addition to Union, celebrities such as Kylie Jenner, Hailey Baldwin and Emily Ratajkowski have also sported looks from the Milan-based label. Founder and designer Annamaria Brivio also received the Emerging Talent Award at the FN Achievement Awards in 2019. Aside from Paris, Texas, Union has sported other fashionable brands in recent weeks. Last month, Union took to Instagram again to showcase a bold look that included a fitted leather bralette from Dion Lee paired with the brand’s low-rise pants. Union completed the look with square-toed mules from By Far. The shoes, which are priced at $ 435 on Farfetch.com, feature a leather upper, a chunky band strap, and a leather sole. Kendall Jenner is also a fan of the brand. The Union’s other favorite brands are Chanel, Reformation, Ferragamo, Reebok as well as looks from her husband Dwyane Wade’s Way of Wade shoe line. Add knee high boots to your wardrobe with these choices below.

