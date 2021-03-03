Fashion icon Norma Kamali wants to change the way women look at aging with new book, ‘I Am Invincible’





When it comes to the purpose of life, Norma Kamali never doubted hers. “Doing things for women was really a natural and joyful experience for me,” said Kamali. Kamali is a fashion icon, perhaps best known for her sleeping bag coats and that famous red swimsuit that Farrah Fawcett donned in the 1970s. Today she is 75, newly engaged and now , author. His book is aptly titled “I am invincible”. At this age, I have so much to share for women not only about wellness and healthy living, but what decades are like and how to achieve it, Kamali explained. At 75, you really take a step back from what each decade of your life means. Kamali said it was at 50 when she realized there was no milestone for women – until now. “Reaching 50 is the start,” said Kamali. The beginning of that time in your life when you are so free on so many levels. ” This is why her book teaches women to have a healthy lifestyle so that they can grow old with power. In fact, Kamali said that at the age of 50, she got rid of everything in her life that had no purpose. “The only furniture I own is furniture that really has a purpose. A table to eat, a desk to work, a bed to sleep and it’s beautiful, it’s simple, Kamali explained. “For this reason, I believe my creativity is flourishing.” Kamali carries this theme throughout her life. Normalife, the skin care line, consists of natural products, so you don’t need to wear makeup to shine. Olive oil, aloe, charcoal. Beautiful, timeless ingredients that work, she explained. Timeless, because Kamali is not yet finished. If you want to know more about Norma Kamali and her book, you can visit his website.



