Burberry Reveals Spring / Summer 2021 Campaign CR Fashion Book





Once upon a time there was a mermaid who fell in love with a shark. From this union, a collection was born. This would be the story of Burberry’s spring / summer 2021 collection, In Bloom, inspired by the romantic and slightly disturbing myth. Burberry Photographed by Juergen Teller, the campaign features an intentional tension between indoors and outdoors. Models in perfectly fitted costumes are seen in the studio while others are immersed in the forest. Burberry reinterprets one of the most classic conflicts in fiction, man versus nature, and transforms it into an unnatural fashion. And in this contrast, we see that these two elements are not as opposed as they appear. Burberry Tischi explains: “This campaign is to continue this examination from different perspectives, contrasting the rawness of the internal environment with the ever-flourishing nature of the outdoors.” This idea of ​​duality is reflected in the reimagining of classic Burberry design – there are hints of natural canvas and denim to support the sophistication of the chiffon and embroidery. Burberry The classic Burberry trench coat, so famous that Nicki Minaj referenced one in a song, is remade with cutouts and denim jacket details. We can even still see references to Tischi’s original aquatic love story, shark fin designs appear on the men’s coats, and deep, watery blues appear throughout the rest of the collection. Burberry Also noteworthy is The Pocket Bag collection re-explored in new silhouettes with the same classic cutout details. Burberry understands that all love stories are worth telling; be it between a mermaid or a shark or between the great outdoors and more familiar interiors we know so well. Burberry Burberry

