City beat Wolves to tie the club’s unbeaten record

Manchester City’s unbeaten run extended to a club record tying 28 games as we relaxed from a comfortable 4-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers to solidify our position atop the Premier League.

City were in the driver’s seat from the first whistle and took the lead when Leander Dendoncker turned Riyad Mahrez’s cross into his own net in the 15eminute, but Conor Coady scored a surprise equalizer when he headed for Joao Moutinhos’ free kick just past the hour mark.

It was Wolves’ first shot of the game, but City’s response was emphatic as we hit three times in the last 10 minutes to rightly seal a 21.st consecutive victory in all competitions.

Gabriel Jesus came in at close range after Kyle Walkers’ cross was deflected on his way to restore our lead, before Mahrez finished the points in the last minute when he reacted fastest in the area to send a ball coward in front of Rui Patricio.

Jesus caught his second and Citys fourth in the dying seconds, patting after Ilkay Gundogans’ 20-yard effort was parried in his path, which was originally ruled offside before being knocked down by VAR.

The win gives us a 15-point lead at the top of the Premier League ahead of Manchester United’s game against Crystal Palace on Wednesday and allows us to tie the club’s unbeaten record under Guardiola from May to December in 2017.

IN CONTROL

City have been unstoppable for two and a half months and a half, but for a brief period after Wolves’ surprising leveling, this game highlighted all that was good in Guardiola’s men.

The first 45 minutes felt like an exercise in attack versus defense as our forward play completely nullified anything the visitors could hope to offer in return.

City enjoyed 73 percent of possession and, without the brilliance of Patricio, could have won by an even bigger margin.

He made smart saves to turn down Sterling and Bernardo in a first half in which Aymeric Laporte had a goal denied by VAR for a narrow offside after stealing in the film from the Portuguese midfielder to the far post .

The Wolves goalkeeper improved after the break, making a superb fingertip save on Kevin De Bruyne’s weak training, before a strained foot deflected an effort from Jesus.

Patricio may have felt he was on track to earn his team a point after Coady’s diving header, but at the other end his teammates failed to capitalize.

Guardiolas’ side were briefly forced to dig to 1-1, but responded finely and with the rest of the front line in goal, Sterling might just be wondering how he didn’t get one. himself.

Dendoncker’s goal had simply prevented our No.7 from turning himself into Mahrez’s cross and, late in the game, he saw a deftly wide rear wheel role and cut the post with a curling effort of 20 meters.

City created a host of chances and while Wolves had a silver lining, our quality in the final third was finally revealed when this relentless side recorded yet another victory.

PEP GUARDIOLA – WE RESPONDED WELL

“We were a little anxious after 1-1 but we reacted very well after scoring the goals. It was well deserved – we played really well. The games are close and in the last minutes we win the game comfortably.

“After 1-1 they were dangerous but we kept taking the ball and we didn’t give up and it’s a good lesson for us the little details. When you see the performance we were really good.”

MAN OF THE MATCH – RIYAD MAHREZ

A goal and an assist for the winger, who tormented his counterpart with his pace and cunning throughout the match.

The touch to control Rodrigo’s pass before passing for the first base was sublime and he could have grabbed a second with a curling effort that forced Patricio to another good save.

Statzone

We’ve never lagged behind in our last 19 Premier League games, which equates to Arsenal’s record set between December 1998 and May 1999.

What this means

Our 15e A back-to-back Premier League win sends us 15 points clear at the top of the table with 11 games to go, although Manchester United could reduce our lead to 12 points if they beat Crystal Palace tomorrow night.

No other English top-flight team have won more than four consecutive games this season.

following

And after

The city will host Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday March 7. Kick-off is at 4.30 p.m. (UK).

The teams

CITY: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, Bernardo (Gundogan 82 ‘), Sterling, Mahrez, Jesus.

SUBS: Steffen, Stones, Aguero, Zinchenko, Torres, Fernandinho, Foden, Garcia.

WOLVES:Patricio, Semedo, Hoever, Coady (C), Saiss, Otto (Silva 55), Dendoncker, Moutinho, Neves (Otasowie 90 ‘), Adama, Neto.

SUBS:Ruddy, Ait-Nouri, Jose, Boly, Gibbs-White, Vitinha, Kilman.

