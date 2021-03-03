Alhokair and Arabian Centers to acquire 51% stake in online fashion retailer Vogacloset, redefining the Saudi shopping experience

The buyers will acquire 41.2% of the existing shares of Vogacloset based on a pre-monetary valuation of 60 million USD, subject to an earn-out structure conditional on certain growth thresholds. In addition, 12 million USD will be injected into the capital of Vogacloset to further develop its presence in the Saudi market, accelerate the growth of its active customer base and support the integration of the Alhokair brands and ACC tenant brands on the e-commerce platform. After the transaction, Alhokair and ACC will hold a combined 51% stake in Vogacloset.

It is envisioned that Vogacloset will be part of a joint venture (“JV”) created by buyers to support the development of future opportunities aimed at building the unparalleled omnichannel experience of the two major Saudi retail players, both for consumers. than for traders. Plans already underway include the launch of a loyalty program, as well as a consumer credit offer.

Commenting on the acquisition, Marwan Moukarzel, Chief Executive Officer of Alhokair, mentionned:

“Our investment in an online fashion and beauty platform of Vogacloset’s caliber is an important step in our transformation and represents an exciting opportunity. This strategic investment in an important and profitable regional e-commerce player is the most direct route for Alhokair to extend its leadership. position in its main Saudi market, from offline to online space, while maintaining our competitive position in the market. We remain committed to our digital onboarding program and the transition to a lifestyle retailer of choice. Through Vogacloset’s platform, we look forward to showcasing a range of online brands that is unmatched in the Saudi retail space, meeting our customers’ growing demand for a truly omnichannel experience and empowering our customers. marks an extended reach. “

The main strategic goal of buyers for their investment in Vogacloset is to accelerate digital transformation and create a truly modern retail business. Partnering with a leading e-commerce platform is the first pillar of this strategy, with the intention of creating a leading partnership in Saudi Arabia which leverages Vogacloset’s lean, customer-centric business model, efficient supply chain, and in-depth understanding of regional and global fashion trends.

Vogacloset’s unique value proposition for European brands with a vision serving the Middle East, and having an established and operationally strong bilingual presence in their core market of Saudi Arabia, make it an ideal partner for Alhokair and ACC.

Faisal Al Jedaie, Chief Executive Officerof ACC, commented:

“In line with our ambition to create Saudi Arabia As the first specialized digital retail platform, the partnership with Vogacloset will dramatically improve the convenience and engagement of tenants and customers. The JV will add value to ACC by allowing us to offer a more holistic proposition to all of our shopping center tenants, giving their brands an enhanced online presence. We will also be able to offer visitors to our shopping centers a specialized and advanced loyalty program, as well as a simplified and innovative consumer finance solution. We are delighted to partner with Alhokair and Vogacloset on this new chapter in the history of our activities. ”

ACC will strengthen its offering to shopping center tenants to include advertisements in the online marketplace, providing an additional sales channel. Meanwhile, Vogacloset’s platform will be improved and extended to become a formidable online / offline game with unified back-end logistics, and the solution will differentiate it from regional peers by providing unique features such as “buy in. online, pick up in store “, and” buy online, return to store “.

Hanin hamarneh, CEOof Vogacloset, commented:

“Partnership with Alhokair and ACC for Saudi Arabia, our key market, is a strategic leap for Vogacloset.We have built a leading multi-brand fast fashion platform with a successful track record of responding to changing consumer demands across the Middle East, supported by close alignment and integration with our reputable and established European online fast fashion suppliers. This partnership, and the new investment it will bring, will support and accelerate the execution of our very ambitious growth plans in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, and will help us to rapidly expand the product market of our suppliers. We are delighted to have the opportunity to have the support of two recognized regional leaders and to work closely with them to unlock a huge and growing market. ”

Led by its current management team, Vogacloset will continue to operate independently and will continue to manage and operate its online platform vogacloset.com. The management team, including the CEO, COO and Executive Chairman, are committed to continuing to lead the company for at least the next five years. A board of directors governing the general direction, supervision and management of Vogacloset will be formed and will consist of seven members: two appointed by ACC, two appointed by Alhokair and three appointed by executive shareholders.

The transaction is subject to the satisfaction of various conditions precedent, which should be completed by the end of the June 2021.

About Fawaz A. Alhokair & Co

Fawaz A. Alhokair & Co (known as “Alhokair”) was established in 1990 by Fawaz, Salman and Abdulmajeed Alhokair. The company has since grown into KSA’s leading franchise retailer and the only listed company of its kind in the Middle East. Quality, innovation, service and trust are the guiding principles of all Alhokair operations. These values ​​are accompanied by an ability to evolve rapidly, to seize new opportunities and to penetrate emerging markets. Since opening its first store in 1991, Alhokair has grown significantly and now does business in around 1,800 stores in 100 malls in 13 countries, with a retail platform operating on a total GLA of around 500,000 m2. Everything is managed by a workforce of over 12,000 people. Alhokair currently represents more than 90 brands, ranging from clothing for women, men, children and babies, department stores, shoes and accessories, cosmetics and cafes. For more information, please visit www.fahretail.com

About Arabian Centers Company

Arabian Centers is the leading owner, operator and developer of life centers in Saudi Arabia. For nearly two decades, the company has offered a full line of high quality lifestyle centers of international standards, located in the most attractive areas of the country to meet all shopping, entertainment and other service needs. From December 31, 2020, Arabian Centers operates a portfolio of 21 strategically located centers in 11 Saudi cities. The company’s developments include several iconic lifestyle centers, such as the Mall of Arabia Jeddah, the Mall of Dhahran and the Nakheel Mall Riyadh, which was recognized at the Arab Luxury World Forum in 2017 as the preferred shopping center of visitors to Riyadh. The company’s lifestyle centers are home to more than 4,100 stores, 1,100 brands, and welcomed approximately 111 million visitors in fiscal 2020. For more information on Arabian Centers Company, please visit www.arabiancentres.com

About Vogacloset

Vogacloset is a leader, Middle East fashion and beauty focused e-commerce company founded in London in 2013 with the aim of providing fashionable and fashionable European fashion and beauty products Middle East consumers. Since 2015, Vogacloset has increased its sales at a CAGR of over 70% by selling products at Saudi Arabia and other key Middle East markets, including Kuwait, WATER, Qatar, Jordanand Iraq. Vogacloset is constantly improving its offering by adding new categories and unique brands and ensuring that hundreds of new and exciting products are continuously promoted on its platform. Using cutting-edge technology, robust data analytics and an artificial intelligence recommendation engine, Vogacloset offers its customers a smooth and enjoyable online shopping experience, comparable to that offered by e-commerce platforms. most advanced international organizations. This, combined with dedicated customer service and optimized logistics, promotes customer loyalty and buyer feedback. In 2020, the company attracted 12 million unique users across the Middle East with more than half of them Saudi Arabia. For more information on Vogacloset products and offers, please visit www.vogacloset.com

Contact:

Society of Arab Centers

[email protected]

Phone: 0551043586

Media

[email protected]



SOURCE Alhokair and Arabian Centers