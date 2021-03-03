Men’s Classic Stainless Steel Wristwatches | Most Wanted Products





Mens Stainless Steel Watches Product Color Price Sonata men’s watch Silver 999 to 1,049 rupees Casio men’s watch Silver 4,995 rupees Timex Classics watch for men Silver Rs 1.345 – 1.495 Fossil Neutra Men’s Watch Black Rs 12,495 Emporio Armani Giovanni Men’s Watch Rose gold, silver Rs 27,995 Designed to be the perfect combination of fashion and function. This classic Sonata watch has a white dial and digital markings on each quarter. This watch has a quartz style movement and a water resistance of 30 meters. The case is made of brass and measures 38 millimeters. If you are a man who likes to flaunt his taste with clothes and accessories, you must have an affinity for wristwatches. Besides clothing, wristwatches can be a clear expression of personality and preferences, and the stainless steel watch is all about classicism. Perfect to match a range of cuts and looks, stainless steel watches have a versatile appeal that is suitable for almost anyone. With a classic steel bracelet, you can experiment with dials of different colors, designs and features. If you don’t want to own a collection of watches and want to own just one that goes with everything, a stainless steel watch is what you should be looking for. Stainless steel watches come in a range of prices, so whether it is a budget option you are looking for or a premium brand, there are different options available for both preferences. To help you navigate the teeming market for wristwatches, here’s what we recommend: This wristwatch with a steel bracelet would be perfect as an everyday accessory. Flanked by a black dial and blue chronograph dials, this smart and stylish watch will surely enhance your everyday look. The watch has a mineral glass cover, a metal case and a stainless steel strap. The watch has a water resistance of 50 meters. The watch would be a perfect accessory to pair with formal wear, casual wear and sportswear. The case diameter is 43.5 millimeters. This analog watch from Timex is an ideal accessory that will complement both formal and ethnic outfits. Designed for the fashion-savvy men, this classic watch sports a sleek and elegant look that will upgrade even the simplest of outfits. Featuring a sturdy stainless steel strap, this watch can be secured around your wrist with a jewelry clasp. This Timex men’s watch features a circular dial which is framed in a round mineral glass cover. The slender indexes and two-tone hands are elegant and sophisticated. The case diameter of this watch is 39 millimeters and its water resistance is 30 meters. This wristwatch in black is designed incorporating elements of mid-century architecture and will never feel dated. The Fossil Neutra Chronograph Watch features a well-balanced construction with a black chronograph dial, white stick markings at all hours and a sculpted case. The black stainless steel bracelet will look dashing against your wrist and impress viewers in any formal setting. The case diameter of this wristwatch is 44 millimeters and its water resistance is 50 meters. The watch features a stainless steel bezel and a folding clasp. This wristwatch comes from the Emporio Armani Giovanni collection and has an aristocratic look that will surely set you apart. This beautiful watch features an exquisite white chronograph dial with a clear crystal mineral glass case, rose gold relief indexes and a beautiful two-tone link bracelet. The look is finished with a polished rose gold stainless steel case that sets this watch apart from the crowd. DISCLAIMER: Journalists from The Times of India were not involved in the production of this article.

