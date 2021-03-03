Fashion
Reese Witherspoons gingham dress is driving fans crazy – and we found where to buy it
Brandi fowler
The Reese Witherspoons gingham dress is driving fans crazy – and we’ve found where to buy it. The Morning Show star showed off her look on Instagram by revealing her latest book club pick.
Reese witherspoon just appeared in a perfect dress for working at home and going out – and we want to come in.
The Morning show star made us swoon when she shared a photo of herself on Instagram Tuesday wearing a Loretta Navy and White Gingham Draper James Shirtdress as she revealed the last choice for her book club sitting outside on a wooden bench.
Fans went wild over Reese’s dress as she shared her March book club pick
Reese completed the look with delicate gold earrings. Fans couldn’t help but talk about the casual-chic dress, with one writing in her comments: “I love your dress so much, it looks so good on you … I love your style!” ‘one, while another rang in, “I love your dress!” thank you very much for the amazing book recommendations you are giving. it is very useful for many of us!
While you can only see part of the dress, it actually has a flattering belt that’s removable, as well as tiered detailing. We loved it too – and found it again Draper James.
Loretta gingham shirt dress $ 135, Draper James
BUY NOW
As for Reese’s book club pick for the month, she picked Infinite country by Patricia Engel. “I am delighted to share this beautiful story with you as March @reesesbookclub choose! The Little Fires Everywhere star captioned the snap.
“#InfiniteCountry by @patricia__engel is an exceptionally powerful and enlightening story about a Colombian family torn apart by war and migration, “she continued.” I was so drawn to these characters and their unique journeys as they sailed through their dreams. I hope you enjoy this book as much as I do … I look forward to discussing it with you at @reesesbookclub! “
The book, like Reese’s other book clubs, is perfect for reading at home – or outdoors – during the pandemic. So we found him on Amazon.
Infinite country, $ 14.95, Amazon
BUY NOW
Reese continued to talk more about the book – and her upcoming birthday – in her Instagram Story, saying, “Happy March everyone! March is my birth month, so I’m very happy to celebrate my birthday.” She continued, “I hope you like this story as much as I do. It was powerful. It was moving. I highlighted so many different passages.”
Each month, Reese chooses books she likes for her “Reese Book Club” that have a woman at the center of the story.
The selection of HELLO! Is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To learn more, visit our FAQ page.
