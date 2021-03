Pronovias launches a new bridal collection with Marchesa

Luxury bridal fashion group Pronovias partnered with New York-based haute couture house Marchesa to create the Marchesa joint bridal collection for Pronovias, which officially launched on Tuesday. The joint collection consists of 21 wedding dresses that combine the bridal couture of New York with the sultry soul of Spain. They were created by British designer and Marchesa co-founder Georgina Chapman with her New York studio. Particularly known for her ethereal and ultra-feminine aesthetic, the designer took inspiration from the city of Seville and references the city’s cultural sophistication and alluring light and colors in the collection, combined with a passionate flamenco backbeat. . The results are eye-catching yet lightweight builds with sophisticated layers. In addition, the dresses are adorned with handmade 3D floral appliques and Marchesa’s famous corset designs. It is an honor to be part of this unique and amazing partnership. Marchesa’s beautiful ethereal aesthetic combined with our bridal fashion expertise resulted in an exquisite fusion of artistic elegance, Pronovias Creative Director Alessandra Rinaudo commented in a press release on Tuesday. Pronovias is the ideal partner. We understand each other and share the same values ​​such as excellence in craftsmanship, quality and attention to detail, as well as unparalleled bridal expertise. I am completely thrilled with our partnership, and with Pronovias’ global reach, we look forward to bringing these romantic and feminine designs to brides around the world, Chapman said. In order to make all brides ‘dreams come true, the dresses are offered at a more affordable price than Marchesa Couture, which is in line with Pronovias’ usual price point, the company said. The partnership aims to further strengthen Pronovias’ position as a forward-thinking brand in the United States and globally, said Amandine Ohayon, CEO of the Pronovias Group. As Marchesa is a renowned fashion brand, this partnership will stimulate our ambitious international expansion plans, particularly in North America. The Marchesa for Pronovias collection is available in all Pronovias stores and at selected wholesalers around the world. Prices vary between 2,000 and 4,000 euros (2,400 – 4,800 US dollars / 1,730 – 3,460 British pounds). Photos: Marchesa for Pronovias

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos