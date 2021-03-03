Why fashion is taking care of yourself for Rita Ora

While many have completely succumbed to a life of sweatpants, hoodies and house slippers, there are others who refuse. Case in point: singer Rita Ora, whose fashion has been a form of self-care this year. Yes, a cute facial at home and an Epsom bath is fine, but nothing conveys her self-esteem through the roof like a great outfit that accentuates her favorite features.

“For me, every day I wake up saying to myself, ‘OK, what do I want to achieve today?’ and it helps me get dressed, ”Ora tells TZR. “I always wear tight pants to feel really sexy and feminine. The ones that I recently discovered and cannot take off are the [Maison] Margiela shiny pants. They are high waisted and make your legs look super long. ”

With a new EP Snap just released last month, a hit TV show being filmed (Ora serves as a judge on The voice in Australia), and a new collaboration with ShoeDazzle which launched on March 1, there is little time to have fun. But, when Ora Is indulging yourself, fashion is an easy way to go. “Fashion allows me to express myself artistically and I hope to put a foot in the right direction for the rest of my day,” says Ora.

Indeed. Speaking of feet, the aforementioned ShoeDazzle collection that Ora helped design is very revealing of where her head is at the moment. Already known for her bold and dynamic style, Ora wanted to make sure her fearless signature was everywhere in the new installment, which encompasses everything from chunky boots and slides to sleek mule sandals and strappy high heels. “I wanted to include a few brighter, stronger colors, just to give things my twist,” says the singer, who lists style icons like Gwen Stefani, Madonna and Mariah Carey as her muses. “A very strong woman who emphasizes femininity inspires me and always makes me want to get up in the morning and put on something that gives me confidence in my skin.”

Ahead, Ora discusses other ways she remains inspired these days, from using Post-Its for assertiveness to a facial steam at home. Read on for all the positive vibes.

When you have the chance to treat yourself, what do you do?

To make myself happy and to please myself, I have definitely done a lot of shopping online. [I’ve] I’ve discovered things that I wouldn’t usually buy, but that actually work really well, like jumpers in general. I wear them over my button-down shirts, which I never really used to do before, but I’m obsessed with it right now. I also treated myself to a lot of skin care and a lot of self-esteem in the mirror.

What kind of self-esteem? Do you make affirmations?

My mother is a great protester. She always loved, put it in the universe and it will come back to you. So I always write affirmations. I stick them on little Post-Its around my room. I also bought this facial steamer from Amazon. I don’t know if it works, but it really feels good. And I do little facials and hair masks and do things that make me feel better.

What’s the first thing you do in the morning?

Stretch. I try not to look at my phone right away. I give myself ten minutes of calm. I brush my teeth, I wash my face, I put on some music. Then I take the shower and start my day.

Speaking of music, what are you listening to these days?

Oh darn. I was so happy with my new project which came out on February 12th. [EP Bang]. So I listened to a lot of mixes and versions of myself. But if I’m not working I tend to listen to a lot of music from the 70s, 80s and 90s. I love Elton John. He actually has a really good radio station on Apple Music that I listen to called “The Rocket Hour” that always plays such great classics. Deep down, I am a very old soul.

What’s the one thing you can’t live without?

Face cream and lip balm. Definitely a lip balm.

Where would you like to go first, once you are able to travel safely again?

You know, I’ve never been to India. i just watched Eat Pray Love again. So now I want to go do that and meditate and see all these amazing temples. It’s something on my wish list.

Do you have a favorite wellness workout or practice?

Oh yes! There is an amazing woman from UK Body by Ciara and she does live lessons. She does about three to four styles of workout per day. Her body is amazing. She really kept me going in this climate and I do it everyday with just a few weights and a few resistance bands.

What’s the best relationship advice you’ve ever received?

Patience. I think in life, you know, patience is a great value that we should all have.

What’s the healthy meal you like to cook?

You are what you eat, so I take this seriously. And I discovered my new love for zucchini. Zucchini is what we call [in the U.K.], I think you guys [Americans] call it zucchini. There are so many different ways to make zucchini that are very healthy and yet you feel like you are having a full meal. You can sprinkle with Parmesan, parsley, salt and pepper and put in the oven for about 10 minutes. You get that really crispy pizza feeling, but you eat a vegetable!

What little luxury to avoid stress do you have at home?

Skin care, honestly. I’ve been really into skin care, body care, Epsom salts, bath soaps, and a lot of vitamin C creams and serums. I don’t know if I’m late, but it’s my new obsession.

Is there a skin care brand that you really love right now?

Sunday Riley! I know it’s not the cheapest, but it’s so amazing. There’s also a great exfoliant from Kate Somerville that feels like a 10 minute treatment. It’s fantastic.

What are you saving for now?

You know i’m filming The voice here in Australia and my indulgence is wearing these amazing outfits and taking a lot of photos and feeling good about myself.

What is the one thing you would like to go back and tell your young self?

It’s pretty straightforward. Don’t be so hard on yourself. Yeah, that’s it.