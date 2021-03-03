Wisconsin Badgers Men’s Basketball: Purdue Recap

In desperate need of a win, the Wisconsin Badgers’ No.25 men’s basketball program (16-10 overall, 10-9 Big Ten) was back on the road for a Tuesday night showdown with the No 23 Purdue.

The Boilermakers (17-8 overall, 12-6 Big Ten) came into the game taking fourth place in the Big Ten standings (just ahead of Ohio state due to a tie-breaker), while the Badgers hoped to retain the important sixth place in the standings which includes a bye game in the B1G tournament.

At Mackey Arena, it was the Boilermakers who scored a huge win in CV building as the Badgers left the losers in four of their last five games.

The #Badgers fall on the road against Purdue, 73-69. Wisconsin had plenty of chances, but once again only shot 24% out of three and was outscored in paint by 7-foot-4 freshman Zach Edey. Buckys 5th Quarter (@ B5Q) March 3, 2021

Sticking to the same starting lineup much to Drew the Badgers’ chagrin was able to put together a good start to take an 11-3 lead after four and a half minutes, thanks to three straight baskets and strong defense.

The Badgers were going to have a three-minute drought that saw Purdue narrow the gap to just five in the second media timeout, and continued to add another three-minute drought shortly thereafter until everything is tied at 15 with 7:48. left in the first half.

In the dying minutes of the first half, Purdue would take a seven-point lead with just over two minutes to go, but the Badgers were able to close the gap behind superb shots from Brad Davison and Nate Reuvers.

Big game from Aleem Ford to end the half. Purdue until 30-28. Brad Davison 10 pts, 2 assists

Nate Reuvers 8 pts, 1 reb#Badgers shooting at 42% from the ground and 33% from three. Buckys 5th Quarter (@ B5Q) March 3, 2021

Wisconsin were able to tie things up quickly at halftime, but a strong and one from Trevion Williams would give Purdue a 39-36 advantage in the first media timeout.

The Badgers would swing the momentum in their favor to take a one point lead with 11:25 left in the game as they stepped into the bonus early in the half and made their giveaways. Boilermakers were able to enter the bonus shortly after this time,

The referees would continue to call a close game, as neither team has been able to do a lot of offensive things outside of the free throw line. Freshman center Zach Edey took him to the Badgers over the next few minutes, dominating at the low post against Reuvers and Potter.

In the end, Wisconsin relied on their three-point shot and were unable to convert to seemingly open, as Purdue was able to shut the door on the Badgers for a four-point victory.

Brad Davison> 15 points (4 of 12 off the floor), three rebounds, three assists

DMitrik Trice> 10 points (2 of 10 on floor), three rebounds, four assists

Zach Edey (Purdue)> 21 points (8 of 11 of three), seven rebounds, one assist

Jaden Ivey (Purdue)> 18 points (4 of 9 from the floor), three rebounds, two assists

D’Mitrik Trice 19 points in a row >>>>>> tonight Buckys 5th Quarter (@ B5Q) March 3, 2021

N ° 1: Paintball

Purdue absolutely killed the Badgers in the paint in the first half. The Boilermakers’ short forward was really good around the rim and engulfed rebounds at a much higher rate than Wisconsin. Purdue was plus six in the rebound department with seven second chance points on four offensive boards, and also outscored the Badgers 14-6 in the paint.

Top scorer Trevion Williams got off to a slow start due to some turnovers, but 7-foot-4 rookie Zach Edey made life difficult for the Badgers with seven points, two rebounds and a blocked shot on a 3-of. effective. -4 shot in the paint.

In the second half, Williams continued to struggle with great difficulty, but rookie Edey continued to dominate on the inside. Wisconsin had no answer for the tall, skinny man who put together a career performance that included 21 points and seven rebounds in just 18 minutes of action. The IMG Academy rookie didn’t do anything out of the ordinary, but managed to get the ball deep in the paint and turn to the basket for an easy score after an easy score.

The Badgers did a great job on the offensive glass in the second half, led by Tyler Wahls six offensive boards, but Purdue finished the game with ten more boards and a 16 point lead in the paint. When the game was late, Williams had a monster offensive rebound that helped seal the deal for Purdue as their forward pitch was a huge reason for the final score.

The way this game is called the #Badgers should drive right at Edey for the rest of the way. Need to find a way to get him off the field at this rate. Buckys 5th Quarter (@ B5Q) March 3, 2021

N ° 2: hot and cold

Wisconsin continued to have too many cases in which they failed on offense Tuesday night. After a very strong start that gave the Badgers a 13-5 lead, back-to-back droughts of more than three minutes hampered the teams’ ability to extend their lead and also put Purdue back into the game. The Boilermakers didn’t play too well in the first half, but the Badgers’ inefficiencies in attack instead gave Purdue a run.

In the second half, both teams turned frigid on offense midway through the half, as Wisconsin and Purdue went more than five minutes without a field goal. Both teams had to resort to scoring from the free throw line for much of the half before finding some rhythm in the final handful of minutes as they traded baskets at a rapid pace.

Purdue would end the game with their last four shooting attempts, and the Badgers would be just 3 of 17 from three points in the second half. Wisconsin appear to be determined to die by all three, and their 7 of 29 shooting performance was another glaring example of why they struggled in the second half of the season.

N ° 3: Whistles

In a close match, the referees were one of the main scenarios. In the first half, the two teams combined for 13 fouls and just 10 free throw attempts in what was fluid competition.

Boy changed things in the second half, however.

In the second half, 27 fouls were called and the game seemed to drag on as players from both teams faced fouls.

In the end, Purdue made it to the line five more times and added four more points from the charity strip, which ultimately was just another difference that affected the game.

While the referees weren’t one of the main reasons the Badgers lost, unnecessary whistles in the last 20 minutes made for a very long game.

Let the refs go, baby. I love refs! – me, I watch Big Ten basketball Drew hamm (@ drewhamm5) March 3, 2021

Following: The regular season finale for the Badgers takes place on Sunday, March 7 against the No.5 from Iowa. The tough incline of the road will end at 11:30 am CST on FOX.