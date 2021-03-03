London Fashion Week A / W ’21 ‘suits Esquire a lot

Another season, another program of shows in the British capital. Well, not exactly. As the pandemic looms, etc. etc. You know all about it, and you know why we watched the men’s parades from afar. But after the London part of the big fashion calendar, the Esquire style team sat down, talked boutique, and put a big checkmark next to their favorite favorite from local design brands (that was about Zoom, sigh).

Here are the best looks from Esquire editors from London Fashion Week.

Molly goddard

Mollie Goddard

Catherine Hayward, Fashion Director

“Molly Goddard has made a name for herself with sparkling, flirty and complete womenswear, big in volume and proportion. But hey guys: here are Molly’s menswear. Asked last year by her partner, the PR of fashion Tom Schickle, who was complaining that he never did anything for him, Goddard’s aesthetic has now been redefined for men.

“So comes out the tulle and taffeta, and in its place, a look that’s both buffalo and punk, with a little new romance added for good measure. Goddard takes pride in finding and making as much as she can. in the UK, therefore, the fitted jacket is made of a strong woven Melton Mowbray twill. And the kilt – traditionally woven from pure new wool in Scotland – is the classic Royal Stewart tartan, which means all matters of the queen can wear it. I’m a girl but with this Fair Isle sweater and the vines of the brothel I’m everywhere. “

Dunhill

Dunhill

Charlie Teasdale, Style Director

“This season represents a turning point for Dunhill and its Creative Director. I have enjoyed seeing Marc Weston’s vision for the famous British brand develop over the past few years, and the dramatic Parisian shows of recent seasons (pre-Covid) were some of my favorites from their respective rotations. I loved the futuristic energy he injected into the clothes, all the asymmetrical cuts, the pointy shoulders and the leather. But now that the aesthetic is established, it looks like he has the ability to create something richer, easier to get along with.

“There’s still some drama, but it’s tempered by Dunhill’s editions of classic menswear. There’s a tweedy waistcoat, polka dot shirt, bomber jackets, schoolboy scarves … has a dandy feel, to me. The best thing – and perhaps my favorite single item of the entire season – is Dunhill’s daddy hat. The brand is firmly entrenched in the automotive and golf worlds, it is so surprisingly his inherent preppiness wasn’t tapped into earlier, but just like that, they created what could be the best daddy hat of all. “

Bianca Saunders

Bianca Saunders

Murray Clark, Digital Style Editor

“The tuxedo is a weird fish. A hangover from aristo dinners where Nordic accents and women were illegal, opportunities to wear them are rare – especially now. But, when ‘black tie’ is stamped on an invitation, they are considered a If you don’t follow the herd of Pavarotti penguin costumes then you are not at all suitable, and people will be very upset. This is a bit too much for something we don’t really wear, is not it?

“And yet. London Fashion Week’s Bianca Saunders – sort of a promised child since her debut in 2018 – recoded the tuxedo into something cooler, something a little more open. It was more boxer. , and while it had all the hallmarks of the usual black tie (well, it was black to begin with, and it had pretty silky lapels), it had legs beyond the annual diamond auction. from the Lithuanian Ambassador, or wherever he is, people wear tuxedos. If you can take something as stuffy as this and make it refreshing (and still legitimately portable), then you’re pretty good at your job. “

Edward crutchley

Edward crutchley

Finlay Renwick, Associate Style Editor

“I have been a long-time admirer of Edward Crutchley, a designer who is a master of print and texture and who makes beautiful and fun clothes. Woolmark Award recipient and right-hand man of Kim Jones, the own label de Crutchley is ascendant, as shown in his A / W ’21 release, which imagines a Coronation Street-magical realism influenced by the North / South division told through… the clothes!

“My favorite look is this one, an encapsulation of what makes the Yorkshireman such an attractive designer: the overcoat that looks heavy, warm and well worn, but cut in a way that’s inherently expensive and tactile, like a vintage rail back find that happens to be the Prada archive with the tags still attached. The drape! The fit! Worn over a track jacket in the same hazy maroon, the color and contrast comes in the form of a silk bandana casually thrown behind the neck. One of my favorite recent trends, a scarf on men is cool and irreverent and the right side of the opulent. It’s a look that’s tailor-made, sportswear and a hint of extravagance. Catwalk outfit and a pint of fancy The Rovers. “

Ahluwalia

Ahluwalia

Dan Choppen, Fashion Assistant

“When we get back to normality, how will we dress? Many think it will be the roaring twenties, with excitement and the desire to dress up again. It usually means tailoring, which is a snap. to a year spent in sweatpants. Ahluwalia’s A / The W ’21 collection, ‘Traces’, could however provide another alternative. As an exploration of ideas on migration, it coincides with the process of transferring our homes towards a fully functional post-lockout society, and the collection is built from retro sports kits, polo shirts, tracksuits and denim.

“My favorite is a deep navy boxy tracksuit with enlarged cuffs and a stiff collar. Power combination for the new hybrid life, this mix of comfort and style adds just enough color and just enough detail – I’m all for it. the white, blue and orange cuffs in particular. Bold, exuberant suits might be the calling of some, but I’m going straight for the square, monotonous tracksuit. “

Like this article? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more articles like this straight to your inbox

SUBSCRIBE

Need a little positivity now? Subscribe to Esquire now for a touch of style, fitness, culture and expert advice

SUBSCRIBE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io