3 billion euros needed to restart the Italian fashion industry – WWD

MILAN – Carlo Capasa, president of the Italian Camera della Moda, speaks out for the country’s besieged fashion industry.

This week, Capasa was in Rome to discuss the outlook for the industry under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan during discussions held by the Lower House Industry Committee and the Budget and European Affairs Committee of the Senate. On this occasion, he quantified the sum necessary to revive the fashion industry, seriously affected by the impact of the coronavirus.

According to Capasa and the Camera, up to 3 billion euros would be needed as part of an “immediate intervention” to support all small and medium-sized businesses in Italy, many of which have fewer than 15 employees. This investment, he said, is “necessary to restart a key sector of the Italian economy”.

As reported, Capasa said last week that the fashion association plans to present a plan to the Italian government calling for specific measures and strategies to help the industry under the COVID-19 stimulus fund. Capasa’s speech was the first step in this direction.

“Italian fashion is one of the industries hardest hit by the pandemic, with sales down 26% to around € 75 billion,” said Capasa, who is in his third term as head of association. He described any intervention as an investment that would allow the industry “to once again be the engine of the Italian economy and the global image”.

He pointed out that fashion is Italy’s second-largest industry, with 2019 sales of almost 100 billion euros. Exports amounted to 71.5 billion euros that year. “The fashion industry provides jobs for 550,000 people in Italian industry and as many in commerce and services”, for a total of 1.1 million people. Italian fashion, he observed, accounts for 41% of this sector in Europe – what the automotive industry is for Germany.

Regarding the Stimulus Fund, Capasa promised that “Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana will activate detailed projects on environmental and social sustainability, digitization, internationalization and training to ensure a specialized and competitive future in the global market for the new generations. ”

He also believes in intensifying investments in research, innovation and development, introducing specific measures, such as social security and tax breaks, financing Made in Italy marketing campaigns and increasing funds. already allocated.

These efforts are part of initiatives launched by the Italian fashion industry, which, as noted, is joining together to help each other.

Last week, an impressive group of executives gathered to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing the industry, and how large companies could help small and medium-sized businesses even more affected by the pandemic.

The industry is leading the way for recovery as Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s new government determines ways to help the country’s economy rebound via the COVID-19 stimulus fund totaling more than € 200 billion from l ‘European Union.

The meeting included representatives of the Camera della Moda Strategy Committee, Patrizio Bertelli, Managing Director of the Prada Group; Gildo Zegna, CEO of the Ermenegildo Zegna group, and Renzo Rosso, president of OTB, who met Carlo Bonomi, president of Confindustria, the association which brings together 64,300 companies in the fashion sector. Other members of the association present included the vice-president for internationalization Barbara Beltrame Giacomello; the vice-president of organization, development and marketing Alberto Marenghi; the general director Francesca Mariotti and the president of Confindustria Moda Cirillo Marcolin. Also present were Marino Vago, president of Sistema Moda Italia, and Claudio Marenzi, president of Herno and former president of Confindustria Moda.

The strategic committee and the brands it represents have confirmed that it will develop a document shared with Confindustria to help develop the sector after the pandemic, stressing the importance of collaborating on proposals and actions to be taken.