Dress for Success Cleveland Cultivate Women Leaders





CLEVELAND Dress for Success Cleveland works to ensure that women entering the workforce, or those already in it, excel both personally and professionally, not only by helping women with their appearance, but by equipping them with skills they need to be successful. News 5 met a woman who was helping him lead the charge for change. In a male-dominated industry, Pat Ramsey broke through the glass ceiling while silencing opponents as she stormed into the bank. A lot of women just have a hard time being confident about themselves, Ramsey said. Now Vice President of Community and Economic Development at Fifth Third Bank, Ramsey shares what she’s learned with the women enrolled at Dress for Success Cleveland. What we were trying to do is develop a community. This city is a great circle of support for one another, Ramsey said. While the name of the organization may remind you of clothing, it goes way beyond just a woman’s appearance. It’s not just a good image. He prepares people for work; his preparation for their skills, Ramsey said. Ramsey, along with a team of female bankers, regularly attends workforce readiness workshops to share valuable advice. “Never get cynical. Be respectful and listen,” Ramsey said. “Learn how to be a team leader, how to do the job, work with people. She also wants to show women what is possible when they get down to business. Whatever audience I’m in, I don’t care who the audience is, I try to make it real, Ramsey said. This authenticity, aside from still being a woman, is some of Ramsey’s best advice. Many young women tried to act like a man in the workplace. And you know what? It doesn’t have to be, Ramsey said. Whenever Ramsey meets someone who has attended Dress for Success Cleveland, the newest woman in his church, she remembers how important this program is in positioning women in places where they might not be. never imagined seeing each other. She just explained how Dress for Success has given her the courage and momentum to move forward, Ramsey said. We were trying to do our best and presented ourselves in the best way.







