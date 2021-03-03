How the Rubric initiative is inspiring positive change in the fashion industry

It was November of last year – a tense month when the pandemic was at its fiercest, Christmas was on the line and dust was starting to settle on our summer of discontent (much to the relief of the return – to the crew). normal) – this stylist Nell Kalonji and a handful of other fashion luminaries founded the Rubric Initiative.

Conceived in the wake of the Black Lives Matter movement that took off over the summer, the group’s main goal was to change the industry from the inside out, eradicating the prejudices and racism that have been part of it ever since. so long, through education. and activism.

Rubric’s social media launch was electric, with some of the biggest names in the fashion industry quickly adding their support. Virgil Abloh has spoken about it, as have Alastair McKimm, Munroe Bergdorf and Julia Sarr-Jamois, to name a few.

Personally, I had just finished the Liberation issue of British style GQ himself a call for change and was thrilled to be associated with such an incredible movement.

The launch not only demonstrated a paradigm shift in the upper echelons of the fashion industry, but it also showed the positive power that social media has the potential to wield. I have personally received many messages from people asking to get involved. The power of people of color rallying against a whitewashed industry was incredibly important, satisfying, emotional and inspiring.

The word Rubric means instructions or rules. As such, Kalonji and his group are on a mission to educate and inspire. People are now talking about the issues people of color face and even more are responding to them. If we continue to rise up and influence this generation and the next, our world could be very different in the years to come. In my opinion, and for both Kalonji and Rubric, this is the only trend the fashion industry needs to follow right now.

I spoke to Kalonji to learn more about Rubric and how the band is already inspiring positive change.

GQ: Can you explain what the Rubric initiative is, Nell?

Nell Kalonji: The best way to describe it is that it is an educational platform. And this comes from personal experience You know when I started I had no idea. I didn’t even know what a stylist was which is weird because it’s one of the most well-known jobs in the industry, but there are so many other things that create and shape this industry. I think there is a lot of mystique surrounding fashion, which I think is sometimes misinterpreted as chic. There is not a lot of transparency. Plus, for a lot of kids trying to get into this industry, it’s so isolated that it’s almost viewed as negative by the people who are supposed to be guiding their dreams.

You were born in Vienna to parents of mixed origin, your father is from Kinshasa, DRC, while your mother was born in Italy to Croatian and Bosnian parents. How has this impacted your self-perception in the fashion industry and beyond?

My dad’s approach to my idea of ​​working in the fashion industry was great, do you think I came to this country so you could play fashion? You will study law, medicine, etc. Fashion was not a real profession. I think if there had been a story of, say, Alastair McKimm or Julia Sarr-Jamois, then it would have been easier to communicate that idea. I mean, it kept me from talking to him for six months, because he basically stopped because of that decision I had made. It all came from love because he just wanted the best for me. If I had said I wanted to be a musician he probably would have found it easier to understand because music played a part of his life. Fashion is almost seen as a game, not a job, I think it’s all due to the lack of platform and education.

The fashion industry is a unique world. Behind the facade of beauty and elegance, for a person of color or even for someone from a less privileged background, she has the ability to make you believe that you don’t belong there, as if you were. an impostor. Did you feel this at first? Do you still feel it?

It’s not because I’m not good enough, but it’s more that I’m the only one here so it could have ripped off me at any time and there’s no one else here like me. If you go back and research black and POCs in fashion history, they’ve been wiped out. People don’t talk about it. For example, in the 1950s, clothing designers were not allowed to qualify as couture designers. In one particular case I was reading, an African American woman was known as a seamstress but she was a designer. I think if you have conversations about it I find it stimulating. You learn to understand that we have always been part of this industry. When we started Rubric, we asked our community members questions and stylist Jeanie Annan-Lewin replied: You can’t be what you can’t see. I thought that was a really powerful response. If you don’t see the people to aspire to in this industry, how are you supposed to fit into it?

One of the things that I have personally championed over the past nine months is the idea of ​​making a change together. How do people reading this get involved with Rubric? As I mentioned before, this is not a membership club.

It’s a learning curve for all of us, actually. I’ve never done anything like this before and it doesn’t come naturally to me, but I just know that I had to do something or I didn’t think I could stay in this industry anymore. After a lot of brainstorming and naturally limited options as due to the pandemic we can’t go to schools etc we realized that the generation we are targeting is so engaged with social media and tools online we had what we needed right now. . For example, my nephew taught himself how to produce music from YouTube. I originally thought about contacting Masterclass, but again you need to have spare money to pay for this so we would be eliminating a large group of people already.

Nell, you and the Rubric Initiative have decided to introduce a tiered system of education and interaction. Can you explain what this means?

We will start posting videos and the first four videos will address the current situation, talking about breed and what it means in our industry, as well as transparency and the importance of community. Then we’ll have an event every month, an in-conversation chat with people who might want to discuss how they become a visual merchandiser. The industry is held together in so many different and vital ways, it is not just photographers and stylists. The other two events will be more personal, giving people access to yourself and Julia, to do seminars in a small, interactive group, so with guidance and access to people they usually don’t have access to. they are applying to CSM or one of the fashion colleges so that we can try to support their journey, which is why I insisted on using Rubric not only as its own platform but also as a tool for collaboration on existing projects and initiatives, such as with Matters mentoring or the Black In Fashion Council.

So what role can brands play in their collaboration with the Rubric Initiative?

We want to encourage brands to work with our platform and maybe provide opportunities for paid internships and life experiences. We are not asking for special treatment because we have the talent that is more than capable of performing these tasks and at a very high level.

Even if you have the support and the talent, the term right place, right time almost sounds like it was created for the fashion industry. For me, if I hadn’t had the chance to meet stylist Simon Foxton, a great champion of diversity throughout his career, then life would have been very different. It feels like the same stories exist for many of us, especially people of color.

You always need luck in any job you do, but luck shouldn’t be based on the color of your skin. If you’re out dancing and introduced to an editor or designer, the last thing they should think about is your skin color.

As the world seemingly makes an effort to right the wrongs of the past, there are more and more initiatives being created, which in a way is a delicious turnaround and gives encouragement. So what is Rubric’s end goal?

We really want to change the system. We can’t go back because it didn’t work. There have been improvements, but I still think it will last better. I feel that the reaction of the general public made me believe that things are changing. People hold themselves accountable for things and I include myself. I have learned from certain situations that I need to improve myself when I am not speaking, for example. At the end of the day, I want to keep growing and improving, but the difference is, I want to bring people with me. There is no point in doing it alone or it does not change anything. Our end goal is that we want to get into a high fashion house and I don’t want the only person of color to be a security guard. When I see a conference room, I want it to be different from the chair to the intern. I don’t want to have to talk about it. I don’t want to have to think about the only black decorator. We need more and we know we have a long way to go, but we have a lot of time to give so that we are up to the challenge.

