Bachelor candidates wear matching dresses for women Tell All

Twinning! The single persons Abigail Heringer and Brittany Galvin wear matching dresses for season 25 Women say it all. Oh, and get this: The producers put the two former contestants side-by-side for the special, which aired on March 1. And while there was a lot of drama to be done during Matt james season, these two girls seem to be handling the whole national television correspondence incident in a fun way. On Monday, March 1, before the episode aired, Galvin, 23, posted a photo on Instagram of herself and Heringer, 25, looking to match. She captioned the message, Alright, who changes? Catch your daughter on Women Tell All tonight.#bachelornation. I was convinced it was an unforeseen fashion coincidence for the girls, but Heringer was quick to shed some light on the situation. She joked in the comments section, but I want to be like you, with a series of laughing and crying emojis. Galvin then returned with the black cat pairing emoji. For the episode, Heringer and Galvin both opted for an NBD dress, which has a rather ironic name. Your time is up. The mini is a black belted tuxedo-style dress with padded shoulders that retails for $ 208 and is available on Revolve. Galvin accessorized her dress with black strappy Jeffrey Campbell sandals and GrandeLIPS Plumping semi-matte liquid lipstick in Red Delicious. Heringer, meanwhile, opted for Steve Madden lucite heels and a neutral lipstick from Bite Beauty. While Heringer and Galvin took their matchmaking moment in stride, this certainly isn't the first time that a fashion faux pas of this nature has occurred during the season, let alone in Bachelor history. Nation. In fact, during the season premiere, Ana Redman and Alana milne presented himself in the same Revolve Nookie Viva 2Way Dress by Revolve. While the dress comes in three different shades, the girls both appeared in red. So, in typical singles fashion, the two ladies were both seated in the front row, dressed in matching dresses for the promo photo. Although it may seem like a random event, a former Bachelor Demi Burnett Told We in January 2021, producers could have something to do with the pairing incidents. The producers tell you which dress they think you should wear. So they probably wanted to stir something up, said Burnett. The Baccalaureate airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.









