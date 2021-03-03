Ohio State Offense Aims to Get Back to Form

It had been nearly four minutes since Ohio State made a basket, and already the men’s basketball team was starting to squeeze. Sunday against No.9 Iowa inside Value City Arena, the Buckeyes were trailing 15-9 and Duane Washington Jr. was trying to do something about it.

As he has done on high frequency in the last few games, the Ohio State junior dodged a three-runner, put the ball on the bridge and led the line. Close to the rim, his lay-up attempt was greeted by Keegan Murray, a 6-8 freshman who has had enough of the ball to force a dud. As the ball looked out of bounds, Murray grabbed it and pulled it off Washington, whose momentum had taken him past the baseline.

It was the Iowa ball. Washington offered a wry smile at Murrays heads-up play and walked back down to the field. The team’s second-leading scorer would finish with seven points, the lowest of the season, as the Buckeyes claimed an alarmingly third straight loss.

Three days after being detained 67 points in loss to Michigan State, the Buckeyes were making their way to a season low of 57 points against an Iowa team that ranked 59th nationally in defensive efficiency and allowed 73.1 points per game.

I didn’t think the ball was moving very well (against Iowa), Holtmann said after the game. The activity of the Iowas had something to do with it. We need to take a look. The balls must move. We need to take a better quality photo than the one we took here today. We were really, really sloppy with the ball, as sloppy as we’ve been all year.

The Hawkeyes returned the Buckeyes on 19.7 percent of their property, the fourth-best Iowa defense performance in the Big Ten game. Starting guards CJ Walker and Washington each had four turnovers.

Not all games in this three-game losing streak have been equal. The 92-87 loss to Michigan on February 21 was the fourth best offensive performance in efficiency. of the season according to KenPom.com and a game where, based on 100 possessions, the Buckeyes would score 129.3 points.

Since that loss, Ohio States’ offensive efficiency ratings against Michigan State (98.0) and Iowa (86.3) are the fourth lowest and lowest for this season, respectively. . And aside from EJ Liddell, who has scored between 15 and 23 points in their last five games, the Buckeyes have struggled at every level in the last two losses.

Two players had the most glaring individual struggles. After scoring 30 points in the loss to Michigan, Washington has scored 24 in the last two games while passing 2 for 12 of 3 and 10 for 26 overall. Junior Justin Ahrens, meanwhile, has only taken one shot in his last three games against Iowa. After joining the starting lineup for a home game on January 13 against Northwestern, Ahrens averaged 6.2 three-point attempts over the next 10 games, connecting to 45.2% (28 for 62) of his attempts during this period.

In his last three games, Ahrens is 1-for-5 on the field overall and hasn’t attempted a three in the loss to Michigan State.

He really has to look for opportunities without forcing things, Holtmann said on his weekly radio show Monday. I have no problem with the way he’s playing at the moment. It’s just not as sharp as it was a month ago.

Without Ahrens’ participation, the Buckeyes are 9 for 31 (29.0%) to three in their last two games after hitting 37.3% in their first 17 Big Ten games. In addition, they reach less the line (average of 16.5 free throw attempts in the last two games against 20.8 in the first 17 Big Ten games) and shoot a lower percentage (69.7% in the two games). last against 78.1%). across 17 Big Ten games) when they get there.

Some of the difficulties can be attributed to the limited injury efforts of Kyle Young (concussion), Judge Sueing (groin), Walker (torn ligaments in right hand), Musa Jallow (left ankle) and Seth Towns (left knee). . At this point in the season, no team is immune to crowded coaching rooms.

On Saturday, they still have a tune-up ahead of the playoffs when the Illinois No.4 arrives at Value City Arena. The Illini are ranked 16th nationally in adjusted defensive efficiency, but in the previous meeting between these teams this season, the Buckeyes scored 87 points in what was Illinois’ second worst defense this season. year.

What the Buckeyes can do offensively this time around could say a lot about the type of March in store for them.

[email protected]

@AdamJardy