Fashion brands seek public appraisal and B Corp’s status as bragging rights – WWD





Looking for a public assessment ?: After more than a decade in business, Los Angeles-based designer Shaina Mote is pivoting (and also moving from Los Angeles to upstate New York). She announced the first of many changes this week, starting with a direct-to-consumer model for her sustainable wardrobe line to align with the times, and ending with a "public assessment" of all areas of her. enterprise facilitated by a third part and assessed against the 17 UN principles of sustainable development. The efforts mark a stance against greenwashing and the slower adoption of "more direct relationships with our community," according to the designer. "With all of the seismic changes over the past year, I have reflected the change in a profound way, both personally and professionally," Mote said. "This year has offered time to examine the possibilities and dreams that I held dear, namely the desire for a more sustainable future for this small business (and honestly, for me too)." Longer term, the company is working with value chain strategist Kristine Kim on what Mote says will allow the company to work "towards a goal of being a fully circular company, which means that our collections generate as little waste as possible. possible as a by-product, adding to natural resources – rather than depleting them. " Go to ethics list B: Tidal New York is next to achieve B Corp status. The company is the first US-based shoe manufacturer (it produces in New Rochelle, NY) to receive certification. "The fashion industry has a heartbreaking record of worker safety, equality and well-being, along with deeply rooted legacy supply chains that completely ignore the environmental damage caused by systems and materials. traditional, "said brand co-founder Tim Gibb. "Tidal New York was founded with the intention of completely rethinking a product. Our story began with taking over the supply chain and opening a factory on land to manufacture our product. In this way, Gibb said that ethics remain at the forefront of the brand. Along with this, the sustainable scale maker said it also gained BioPreferred accreditation from the United States Department of Agriculture last week, meaning its products bring the added assurance of content. bio-based (ingredients from renewable organic sources) – one of the few signifiers to clothing consumers that the products are more environmentally friendly. Operating on a drop model, the company has upcoming spring collaborations with designers like Jonathan Cohen, a Side Objects design lab, and hotels like The Four Seasons at Surf Club Miami. For more information, see: These brand activists and nonprofits are tackling fashion politics head-on B Corps may be fashion's next A-list







