Sacai Homme Fall 2021 – WWD

Chitose Abe has mixed elements of different garments for years: for her fall menswear collection, she has also sought to combine influences from broader trends in street culture.

“I always mix different items or products, but when I thought of a mix of culture, I didn’t think punk and hip hop were entirely separate. For example, I thought about how people could wear punk fashion while listening to hip hop. It is from this kind of mixture of cultures that I started, ”she explained.

The theme also prompted Abe to enlist her friend Brian Donnelly, known professionally as the artist Kaws, to collaborate with her on the collection. She incorporated three of her works as prints, even recoloring one of them in a modern camouflage pattern.

“I wanted to take the fine art and use it as is to make wearable art,” said Abe. “Since Brian’s roots are in graffiti and street art, it made sense to work with him on the collection, especially since we’ve been talking about doing something together for a long time.

Abe excels at incorporating his inspirations in subtle yet distinctive ways that always allow his signature style to take center stage. This latest offering was no exception, never feeling predictable or straying from costume territory.

Abe printed a brightly colored abstract Kaws work on buffalo check flannel or quilted puffer jackets and knitted it into roomy jacquard ponchos. The exposed zipper details were both a nod to punk and a clever way to give the pieces more versatility. One example that stood out was a rolled sheepskin jacket with nylon sleeves that closed to create a vest or could be rolled up for a more even look. Another jacket had quilted panels which can be attached in different places or removed entirely.

Classic styles such as wool duffle coats and blazers looked fresh in bold shades of orange or mustard yellow and when put together with lighter pieces such as track jackets or fit -wind. There were more pops of color than some of his past collections, but overall there was a cohesion and style that was unmistakably Sacai.