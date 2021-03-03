Online sales skyrocket as consumers see summer sunshine and end of lockdown in sight, according to online shopping app Wholee Prime





LONDON, March 3, 2021 / PRNewswire / –The ethical online shopping app, Wholee Prime (www.wholeeprime.com), reported bumper summer product sales following the government’s announced intention to lift all social distancing restrictions in the UK by June 21. The Wholee Prime shopping app is a pioneer of the no-markup pricing model and has already passed the symbolically significant milestone of one million downloads on Google Play. Following the government’s announcement on Monday, the SingaporeWeekly sales of sunglasses and sun hats increased by more than 600%, while their range of men’s and women’s swimwear saw a seven-fold increase from the pre-lockout period. Some of the best-selling items include the Lotus Leaf Off Shoulder Bikini for Women and Thai Style Swim Shorts for Men. Sales of men’s travel suitcases, beach towels and flip flops increased by 220%, 160% and 100% respectively. The spike in sales chimes with reports from the travel industry where vacation booking sites have reported a 300% increase in inquiries since the unveiling of the government’s roadmap, suggesting millions of Brits tired of the lockdown prepare to evacuate the chamber bunker and prepare for a summer vacation in the sun. Commenting on the online shopping platform’s sales trend, a Wholee Prime spokesperson said: “We are delighted with this sales data. Not only do they reflect the hope expressed by millions of UK consumers across the length and breadth of the country, but they also reflect the trusting role Wholee Prime plays in the eyes of consumers. shopping platform of choice. “Since our launch last year, we have recorded over 2 million downloads on Google Play and Apple App Store, which shows how quickly we are positioning ourselves as a rival to Amazon, eBay andWish.com. We remain committed to our goal of becoming the ethical disruptor of the monopoly exercised by the traditional e-commerce giants. “At Wholee Prime, we pride ourselves on our low prices, clear pricing and reliable delivery. Consumers clearly see us as the platform that can provide them with their vacation and summer essentials at an affordable price. About Wholee Prime Wholee Prime connects its members to over 100,000 manufacturers around the world. It provides access to millions of modern consumer fashion and lifestyle products in a range of categories. Members enjoy 24/7 customer service and access to over a million products, all subject to Prime benefits, including priority packaging, fast delivery and express delivery by plane. With a subscription starting at just 0.50 per month, the free members-only app gives users access to a radical new global shopping platform offering a no-markup pricing model where users only pay the cost of production on millions of products in a range of categories, including fashion, lifestyle and beauty products. The price paid is the price set by the manufacturer and relieves consumers of having to pay distribution and marketing costs. Related links https://www.wholeeprime.com/ SOURCE Wholee Prime

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos