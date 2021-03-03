Digital shows here to stay as fashion week gets a makeover





NEW YORK (Reuters) – From models strutting around an empty museum to designers taking time off the runway calendar, this season’s virtual fashion weeks have been redesigned with a new look that many have come to expect on the catwalks. traditional resumes. FILE PHOTO: A giant screen in Piazza San Babila shows the Prada Fall / Winter 2021/2022 digital show during Fashion Week in Milan, Italy on February 25, 2021. REUTERS / Alessandro Garofalo COVID-19 restrictions have forced New York, London, Milan and Paris fashion weeks to go virtual over the past year, with brands rethinking how to keep the catwalk buzz alive online. While many are optimistic about a return to events typically attended by buyers, publishers and celebrities, digital presentations – which opened fashion week to a wider audience – are likely to stick around. Digital first is absolutely something that we will continue to see, British Fashion Council chief executive Caroline Rush told Reuters. While streaming shows aren’t new, the pandemic has accelerated change in an industry that in recent years has turned to social media to target young spenders. Some brands, including Gucci and Tommy Hilfiger, have been absent from fashion week this season. Versace presents its collection after the end of its usual showcase, Milan Fashion Week. We’ll see physical parades from these really big brands that can afford to host multi-million dollar entertainment events. But they may not be during traditional fashion week, and they may have an audience mostly made up of customers, said Lauren Sherman, chief correspondent for The Business of Fashion. There has been a real shift in the balance of power that was already happening … But now there’s a proof of concept that if you want to skip Fashion Week, it’s probably not going to hurt your bottom line. . Forgoing the usual expensive catwalk events, most brands have released pre-recorded videos on a fashion week platform. This season, there were plenty of bright colors featured to improve the mood in an industry that has seen stores, factories and studios closed in the pandemic. Much of fashion week outside of the runway was the community coming together and feeding off that creativity and so with that lack it’s not the same, designer Rebecca Minkoff, one of the few to hold a live presentation in New York, said. But for those who are capable of being creative and innovative, now is the time to understand how you pivot and for those who do, I think there are great opportunities. Reporting by Alicia Powell in New York and Marie-Louise Gumuchian in London; additional reporting by Hanna Rantala, edited by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

