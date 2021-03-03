Fendis spring / summer 2021 is a poignant reflection of national values ​​and traditions – Prestige Online





The purity of linen is essential for the season, paired with a cotton, feather, fur and eiderdown quilt. Accents and details evoke imagery of embroidered bedding and maternal table treasures passed down from mother to child. Looks for men and women played with subtle, sandy hues of wheat, milk and honey with striking infusions of sky blue, cardinal red and black. The shadow cast by a window has become a leitmotif, imprinted on the clothes in a play of transparency and texture. The collections for women and men are an exploration of bare Fendi traditions. Quilting boutis in satin, day dechelle embroidery and openwork flowers that tease glimpses of the skin in a play of layers, playing with light and shadow. Heavy formal structures take on softened coat backs and unbuttoned shirt sleeves, fitted details embossed on trompe-l’oeil knits. Embroidered coats and flared tunics enhance the comforts of home. Faded floral-print linens, lattice furs and the subtleties that adorn the silk duchess apron dresses, embroidered tulle and sheer gazar define a moment of lightness and depth. Each piece in the collection tells a story of Italian craftsmanship and the complex emotions of our overall collective experience. It is a showcase of Fendi know-how at work in bizarre circumstances. The accessory collection features tender renewals of old favorites, playing with construction and embellishment to conceal and reveal. Baguette and Peekaboobags are dressed in floral fur, openwork cotton or FF logo quilted leather, wrapped in embroidered silk veils. Woven textures are plentiful, between recycled PVC market baskets, stretch mesh frame bins, picnic baskets, and canvas luggage. These unique cases are pragmatic and light solutions for everyday life. The Hand in Hand Baguette project honors a unique collaboration with local artisans across Italy, including the regions of Abruzzo and Marche, famous for their mastery complex and traditional techniques. Handcrafted in Abruzzo, a sheer baguette constructed of sweet tombolo aguilano lace celebrates a technique refined by Benedictine nuns since the 15th century. De Marches, a structured baguette woven from natural willow strands is inspired by the baskets of local fishermen. Other accessories in the collection feature unique construction and playful embellishments. The range includes market baskets, trellis bins, picnic baskets and canvas luggage for everyday use. Laser-cut, openwork apron belts dipped in pastel hues make up the second iteration of the Fendi x Chaos technical jewelry capsule collection. Throughout the women’s collection, woven boots make a strong impression alongside elastic pumps and rattan slides. The shoes evoke a tone of springtime elegance, while men have reinvented slingback boat shoes and T-bar sneakers. Continuing the personal narrative of the Fendi family, the show’s cast tapped into a selection of related models. Mothers, fathers, sisters and sons who paraded the runway included Edie and Olympia Campbell, Cecilia and Lucas Chancellor as well as Philippe and Dries Haseldonckx. For Silvia, the collection was about family values ​​and the values ​​behind fashionable clothes that are in the moment, but are also part of your life. The collection looks to a future in which clothes function as treasured family heirlooms, ever more resonating with memories and meaning. (All images: Fendi) This story was first published in the March 2021 issue of Prestige Malaysia.







