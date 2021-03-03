Burmese garment unions call for support for fashion

Myanmar garment workers are calling on international fashion brands sourcing from the country to issue a public and collective statement in favor of workers as the situation worsens amid pro-democracy protests.

Workers who participate in or show interest in the country’s Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM) and pro-democracy protests are intimidated, threatened and, in some cases, fired by factory management, according to the workers. organizers of the country’s work. The intimidation includes discrimination in the workplace, lower wages for workers who take time off to participate in protests and threats of mass layoffs.

Now is the time for brands to help Myanmar workers, because workers and our country need democracy, says Ma Moe Sandar Myint, president of the Myanmar Garment Workers Federation, which led the workers in Myanmar. clothing in the demonstrations against the military coup. which took place in the country on February 1.

The Myanmars military junta overtook the government on February 1, sparking a wave of pro-democracy protests led by workers from all sectors, including the garment industry, which employs 900,000 people and represents nearly 30 % of all Burmese exports, worth more than $ 5 billion. Foreign brands operating in the country often do not directly employ workers, but rely on second and third tier suppliers, which is why they say securing workers’ rights can be difficult.

In a letter of February 14 published on Facebook, the IWFM made four demands on international brands from Burmese suppliers, including a public condemnation of the military coup and an effort to ensure that no worker or union leader is punished for going on strike or joined the protests. Another letter, dated February 18, calls on brands to exercise due diligence with their suppliers in Myanmar to ensure respect for the right to freedom of association, the right to join trade union activities and basic human rights. Organizers say their requests have gone unanswered.

The letters were not sent directly to the brands, but the garment workers protested with signs calling on international brands including Inditex, Bestseller, Mango and H&M, while a list calling on 32 international brands was published on Twitter. Vogue Company contacted all 32 brands for comment on the specific requests made in the IWFM letter and whether the brands planned to issue a public response to the IWFM letter and requests, which were shared with the brands in the same email.

Aldi Nord said he was not aware of the letter, but asked suppliers to engage more closely with factory management on the right to freedom of association. Adidas said he was in close exchange with other brands, industry associations and civil society organizations on the current situation in Myanmar. Benetton said he did not receive the letter but is committed to fully respecting human and labor rights in its operations and supply chains, including the right to freedom of peaceful assembly, freedom of opinion and freedom of association under the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. American wedding brand Justin Alexander has said she unequivocally condemns the military coup in Myanmar. A spokesperson for Muji said the brand never received the letter, as did Lindex, who added that they were following development closely and were in close dialogue with suppliers and factories to monitor the situation. JCPenney said it does not source any of its private labels from Myanmar, while Calvin Klein said parent company PVH bans sourcing from Burma, which is included on the company’s list of restricted jurisdictions. . Gap Inc. said it does not source products from Myanmar.

Bestseller, H&M and KappAhl declared to be signatories of the Myanmar Center for Responsible Business statement of concern. Tesco, Tchibo, Lidl, New Look, Inditex, Primark and H&M underlined ACTE public declaration on decent wages, which was also signed by IndustriAll, C&A, Esprit and Next. Next also said it is engaging with the situation in Myanmar through the Ethical Trading Initiative (ETI). All other brands did not respond in time for publication.

The ACT statement says members are striving to ensure the full implementation of freedom of association in accordance with international labor standards and Myanmar’s Freedom of Association Directive. Sandar Myint says statement doesn’t put real pressure on manufacturers, adding brands need to take action [garment] employers.

Workers want to work and want more investment in Myanmar and brands have their own interests in working in Myanmar, she said. They must cover and protect the workers who participate in the pro-democracy movement in Myanmar.

Garment workers played a Central role in pro-democracy protests and the MDP movement, which saw civil servants and workers go on strike across the country since early February. At least 135 garment workers have been fired from a factory that supplies Lidl for attending the protests, but many more face dismissal, said Andrew Tillett-Saks, a Yangon-based union organizer, adding that the intimidation factory owners were adding to a deterioration. situation where the army shoots protesters and raids workers’ dormitories at night in search of union leaders. Lidl says he is currently investigating the matter with their company at the moment.

In an email seen by Vogue Company On February 22, Khaing Zar Aung, treasurer of the Myanmar Trade Union Confederation and chairman of the Myanmar Industry Workers’ Federation, warned against room-to-room searches of trade unionists in dormitories and youth hostels in the industrial township of Hlaingtharyar in Yangon. On Sunday, the United Nations human rights office said at least 18 people were killed and 30 people injured as police and military used live ammunition against protesters across the country.

Tillett-Saks believes that a public statement by international brands declaring that no worker should be punished for joining pro-democracy protests would significantly reduce intimidation and retaliation from factory owners.

Anyone who knows anything about the clothing industry knows who holds the power between brands and suppliers; in general, whatever brands demand, suppliers follow, he says. Brands may hide behind the facade that they don’t technically employ workers, but there is no doubt that such a statement would greatly influence employers and lead many more workers to exercise their right to participate.

Labor unions have yet to call on international brands to cut ties with businesses associated with the military or the country, which could be devastating for the apparel industry, but if and when those demands arise. , brands should listen to workers, says Tillett-Saks. . This would result in the loss of jobs for the workers, but the workers have already shown incredible courage in making sacrifices and taking risks to fight for the future of democracy in Myanmar. They do not agree to have low paying jobs under a military dictatorship.

In one public statement released on March 2, the American Apparel & Footwear Association, working with other trade and trade associations, called for the reestablishment of legitimate civilian government in Myanmar and urged companies sourcing in the country to exercise due diligence reasonable reinforced. “Employers should refrain from disciplining workers for their participation in peaceful protests or for any absence due to the current situation (such as inability to access transportation from home to work) “, we read in the press release.

