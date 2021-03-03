Oregon and UCLA men’s basketball to finally take first place in Pac-12 on the line

EUGENE Finally, Oregon will finally host UCLA.

The twice rescheduled match comes with the first place on the line.

The Bruins (17-6, 13-4 Pac-12) lead UO and USC by a half-game showdown Wednesday night at Matthew Knight Arena (6 p.m., ESPN). Later this week, UCLA faces off against the Trojans, who play at Stanford on Wednesday.

I don’t like the fact that we have to go to Eugene twice, said UCLA coach Mick Cronin, referring to the Dec. 23 game postponed when an official tested positive for COVID-19. I’m hoping that at some point Oregon plays UCLA in my UCLA career. It would be good. As far as I know Oregons has a lot of nice pinots up there, I don’t have time to go looking for anything.

The Ducks (17-5, 12-4) have won eight of nine and will play their seventh game in 14 days. So don’t expect Dana Altman to sympathize with Cronins’ reproaches.

Hey, nobody felt sorry for us earlier in the year, Altman said. We had an advantage, we had a big advantage when Oscar (da Silva) didn’t play against Stanford. But we’ve had games where we haven’t had our guys. So that’s what it is.

Altman has reached out to NBA coaches to ask how to keep players cool during the Oregons’ home stretch. While the veteran coach would like his team to practice, the Ducks were unable to do so due to the consistency of games the past two weeks.

They just said release the guys and get them out of there, Altman said. They must have energy at the time of the game.

A movie review and tour on Tuesday and a brief shoot Wednesday afternoon will again have to be enough for the Ducks, who have just scored their most energetic performance of the season in Monday’s victory over Arizona.

UO players take on the challenge of the professional-style ad hoc calendar.

It sets us up for the next level, the next steps, said goalkeeper Chris Duarte. Everywhere we go, it will be like that, it will be game after game. I was enjoying it right now.

Cronin didn’t think fatigue would be a factor for Oregon when the Pac-12 regular season title and the No.1 seed in next week’s conference tournament are on the line.

One thing that plays to the Oregons’ advantage despite the challenge schedule is UCLA’s extremely slow pace of play, the slowest in the Pac-12.

The Bruins have nine players who average more than 10 minutes per game, compared to a rotation for UO that has been reduced to eight overall and six mostly.

This is just one of those games where it’s going to be a fight to drop and drag, Altman said. It’s the way they play and we’ve gotten a little more physical here so I think we were ready to match that. Hope the guys are pretty excited. I wish we had more time to prepare, but it is.

One-on-one clashes across the board are perhaps the best the Pac-12 has to offer this season.

Both teams have five healthy players averaging over nine points per game, with Duarte, Will Richardson, LJ Figueroa, Eugene Omoruyi and Eric Williams Jr. for UO, and Tyger Campbell, Johnny Juzang, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Jules Bernard and Cody Riley for UCLA.

Cronin called Duarte (17.4 points, 4.9 rebounds) America’s best defensive guard, period.

Hes a problem. He’s a big deal and he’s a problem at both ends of the floor. He’s a great player.

Oregon are able to fight for back-to-back regular season titles thanks in large part to Duarte averaging 21 points and Omoruyi averaging 18 points and six rebounds in the last three games.

Altman wants the Ducks to enjoy this week’s process and where they got into.

I want them to have fun, hug them, play as hard as they can, everyone to stay ready, see what happens, he said. It’s great to be in this position during the two breaks and some bad losses at home. So that they are resilient and fight like they did; a poor performance at USC, they didn’t come down, they came back and did a great job.