At Dries Van Noten, forget the video: fashion photography still has a lot to say





Almost a year ago, Marc Jacobs showed off what I went on to describe as the first post-Instagram fashion show. It was a live dance performance at the Park Avenue Armory, choreographed by Karole Armitage in vibrant chaos. Basically, it was impossible to capture exclusively via the Instagram photos and videos posted by the participants. You really had to be there. The resulting messy and fuzzy runway images looked vivid and artful. After spending so long wooing the world, fashion seemed poised to turn in on itself, instead reaching out to small groups of connoisseurs and die-hards who were also fluent in McQueens’ work in Givenchy and Jacobss. in Vuitton that they were in the current production of these houses. The pandemic has replaced that introspection with a much larger existential question: What are all these designers doing? The track is paused, and in its place, a whole new medium would have taken its place: video. Fashion designers have become content creators. Yet it has been a year, and have we seen any really big fashion movies? Perhaps Martine Roses, a digital tour in January with Drake hanging on the studio and Big Youth jamming, or Marine Serres Amor Fati in the fall. But most movies don’t quite resonate. I asked Steff Yotka, Fashion News Editor at Vogue Runways, what she thought about it, and she told me that Nick Knight explained how the early days of the fashion film were and even the beginnings. of fashion photography. And as usual, he’s absolutely right! As an industry, fashion tends to be one step ahead of itself, constantly looking to the future while ignoring the present. In other words, we’re not quite ready for Hollywood. Courtesy of Casper Sejersen for Dries van Noten Courtesy of Casper Sejersen for Dries van Noten This means that something else is the predominant mode of our time: fashion photography. The Dries Van Noten show which started on Wednesday convinced me. He did make a video and a really excellent one, in fact. At just under seven minutes, it featured dancers and models moving towards Massive Attack with an eerie naturalness, transforming the acts of falling, posing, and even taking off and putting on clothes into disturbing movements resembling a trance. Several of the dancers were from the Anne Teresa De Keersmaekers Rosas dance company (including De Keersmaeker herself), known for turning vernacular gestures into choreography. This dance was like aggressive, grunge voguing, or perhaps a more knotty take on the moments between big poses that voguing made iconic. It was like a video about photograph, or made for it. The accompanying lookbook is one of the most visually striking of the season, which is perhaps unexpected. Van Noten is located in an interesting town. That’s true in part because he’s been one of the few people to really question the fashion system over the past year or so, but also, quite simply, because of his clothes. He’s always been the king of prints, and he’s now retreated, over the past couple of seasons, into something almost austere. But this show demonstrated the vibrancy of the clothes and a clarity on Van Noten’s position: his clients, who have always thought of as collectors, already have prints and jacquards and paisley velvets galore. Over the past few weeks I have found myself pulling out my exuberant neon and purple Dries coach jacket, and my black cherry blossom glitter jacket with a mandarin collar, like instant mood boosters to wear over the tops. sweatpants and t-shirts. What I want now is the right gabardine dress pants to wear with them, that’s exactly what he’s offering now. Courtesy of Casper Sejersen for Dries van Noten

