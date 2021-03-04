Fashion
Boogaloo Boys aren’t as light as their Hawaiian floral shirts, FBI agent testifies
The Boogaloo, which has been identified by the FBI as a national far-right terrorist movement, takes its name from a poorly rated sequel to the 1984 Breakdancing musical film, Breakin 2: Electric Boogaloo.
While the cinematic follow-up centered around a harmless and physically dazzling dance craze, the social movement is far more ominous; he is focusing on plans for a sequel to the Civil War, according to the FBI.
The Boogaloo ideology, along with the fashion trends, jargon and imagery that define it, was described by FBI Special Agent Henrik Impola during a preliminary hearing in Jackson County District Court Wednesday.
Boogaloo is a term for civil war, testified Impola, which is the complete collapse of an anarchy ruled society.
The belief is this: you have to prepare for it and you have to proactively defend yourself and engage in the fight (against the government) because in a complete collapse of society everyone will have to defend themselves and the government will try to fight back. maintain control of you.
More hearing coverage: Militia memes take center stage in Whitmer kidnapping plot court case
Impola played a key role in an FBI investigation that led to the thwarting of an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and commit other acts of violence.
The FBI agent acted as the manager of a Flint-area informant referenced in court testimony as Dan, who first contacted local law enforcement to report that a A group of anti-government activists calling themselves the Wolverine Watchmen were discussing possible violence against the police, Impola said.
The mole wore a wire that transmitted live audio to Impola and gave the FBI access to its Wire account, a message encryption app through which suspects had a frank text message discussion about their plans.
A joint preliminary hearing for Joseph Morrison, 26; Pete Musico, 42 years old; and Paul Bellar, 21, who are three of 14 men suspected in the kidnapping plot, began Wednesday in Jackson County District Court before Judge Michael J. Klaeren. The hearing aims to determine whether prosecutors have enough evidence and testimony to bring the case to the lower court.
Bellar, according to the FBI, is the founder of the Wolverine Watchmen, a militia organization that started out as a Facebook group. Musico and Morrison were among the first to join.
Impola said the group shared Boogaloo propaganda, often through memes posted on the page, in order to attract and control new members.
Those deemed trustworthy and associated with the Boogaloo cause have been invited to join discussion groups on encrypted texting applications the government cannot intercept – without an insider – the FBI agent said.
Boogalo boys or loose-knit antlers, as they sometimes refer to themselves, often wear tropical patterned Hawaiian shirts to advertise their membership and use igloo imagery in propaganda, Impola said.
The term large igloo is boogaloo’s play, the way to talk about it without being censored online or the government knowing about it, Impola said. They also call it the grand luau, which is another game from the term Boogaloo.
The flower patterns are the mockery of the uniform worn by Red Coats, what the Boogaloo movement sees as the government – Red Coats (a term for the British military during the Civil War) or the Nazis, so they laugh at the uniform.
Before their arrest, Musico and Morrison were interviewed by TV reporters alongside another accused during a gun rights protest on June 18 in Lansing. All three men were armed and wore Hawaiian shirts.
It’s summer, Musico said when asked about his fashion choice. Its Hawaiian time. We love Hawaiian shirts.
The movement massively recruits people who identify as constitutionalists and shapes its ideology around what it thinks the Founding Fathers intended when they drafted the Constitution.
Musico said in conversations intercepted by the FBI that he was ready for the boog (slang for Boogaloo) and to become a martyr for the cause, according to Impola, and Bellar said he was ready to fight and die. for the Boogaloo and also pushed the propaganda. recruit members.
The trio of defendants then teamed up with other members of the alleged conspiracy and conducted armed training and surveillance exercises at the Whitmers holiday home in preparation for his kidnapping, investigators said.
Six men are charged with federal crimes and five others are charged with state crimes in County Antrim, where the alleged surveillance mission took place.
The preliminary hearing for Musico, Bellar and Morrison is scheduled to resume Thursday at 9 a.m.
