10 of the top fashion influencers to follow

LOS ANGELES, March 3, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – The fashion industry wave has taken the internet by storm and has been dramatically successful in redefining the standards of style. While highly prolific fashion influencers have added value to the modern world, various brands have taken advantage of the prominent presence of burgeoning influencers to add glamor and beauty to their marketing techniques. As the many influencers add value to the growth of brands, Sunshy Digital Media Agency has a list of the top 10 renowned influencers who have dramatically stolen the limelight!

Camila Coelho ( @camilacoelho )

Camila Coelho, a Brazilian American fashion and beauty entrepreneur started following her passion at the age of 14 and grew her interest in beauty, makeup and fashion. Despite the odds, Camila made her way into the fashion industry and eventually made her way into the Christian Dior, Oscar de la Renta, Celine, Marc Jacobs, TomFord, Max Mara fashion shows to never name a few. She started working for Revolve and became a partner of Camila Coelho Collection. Inspired during the pandemic, Camila launched her beauty brand Elaluz and her confidence, independence and power have earned her the title of a global entrepreneur in the industry. His passion and entrepreneurial interests in the fashion industry have inspired many people to make their dreams come true.

Kate Yuille ( @ultrasophisticate )

London-based fashion blogger Kate Yuille takes inspiration from the Parisian style while adding an extra touch of luxury. Increasingly turning heads, her style is influenced by television shows such as “Gossip Girl” and “Emily in Paris”. A beautiful mix of tweed, bright and contrasting colors, berets and headbands, her style is unique and ultra-feminine. Kate’s elegance and sophistication evokes a mix of timeless looks and high street style inspired by iconic designer brands like Chanel and Dior. Kate’s Instagram account has managed to gain the trust and admiration of many fans and continually aims to inspire classic style for lovers of luxurious and authentic fashion. Her Instagram says it all for her unmatched styles and glamor!

Christina Clyburn ( @millenialmomblog )

Christina Clyburn entertains her audience with her hip, daring and sometimes quirky style. Driven by her unique fashion sense, this millennial mom perfectly sums up the modern day experience and everything that exists in the stratosphere of social media madness. By redefining fashion with a touch of flair and funk, her real talk has managed to captivate huge audiences both on her account (Millenialmomblog) and in real life. Christina’s hopeful ideas and her true talk of parenting struggles with constant delight serves as the icing on the cake to her influential and genuinely engaging personality! Its stories of collaboration and intelligent use of its presence have graced the marketing efforts of various brands. The MillenialMoM is constantly producing fun and dynamic content for everyone to see.

Sejal Joshi ( @sejaljofficial )

Sejal Joshi, a young entrepreneur, philanthropist and fashion enthusiast, has successfully inspired many people with her powerful dress. Her unconventional yet professional approach to fashion and style has significantly influenced many professional women to dress for success while working hard. Her talent for understanding the sartorial needs of women in business leads her to only look like a boss. Besides being a serial entrepreneur and entrepreneurial spirit, she was the winner of a pageant competition at the age of 18. She also founded an artisanal jewelry business that further devotes the brand to sustainability and timeless fashion jewelry. His constantly growing business allocates its 20% of profits to artisans and the rest is reinvested in his own business to develop and reach as many people as possible!

Chrissy Rutherford ( @chrissyford )

Chrissy Rutherford always remains relevant in the social media buzz and fashion talk for her unique style, bubbly personality and kinky sense of humor. Her daily fashion stories are a common thread through her shopping glimpses of luxurious glamor looks. Known for her impressive list of collaborations and digital skills, she regularly adds value to style while encouraging young people to fight for living dreams. Her candid voice, behind-the-scenes moments and unfamiliar-inspired aesthetic have captured the attention of over 150,000 Instagram followers and continue to grow.

Lizzy Hadfield ( @shotfromthestreet )

Lizzy Hadfield is a fashion blogger from the north of the country, living in London. She has successfully gained a large number of followers and is known for her wider interest in influential fashion outfits. Her signature looks are usually a mix of casual, chic and elegant clothing while adding a touch of urban flair. Her love and passion for clothing and aesthetics have caught the attention of various fashion enthusiasts and she constantly aims to inspire them with unique and minimalist looks. Lizzy has a solid background in the fashion industry and has attracted remarkable collaborations by engaging audiences with her meticulously tailored Instagram page and timeless style.

Damilola ( @edaowofashion )

Damilola is a young fashion enthusiast who was guided by her motivation to wear and introduce unique fashion to the industry. Inspired by a very young age, she was intrigued by the world of clothing and loved to describe her moods with what she wore. She was often found in a feminine, chic, trendy and original style and wearing popular brands. Her unparalleled sense of fashion has given her the freedom to express herself and to establish herself substantially in the industry. With a strong Instagram follower base, Damilola is consistent in adding new and fresh styles to her gram aesthetic.

Abisola Omole ( @abimarvel )

Abisola Omole or Abimarvel, as her community affectionately calls her, began her career in 2008. With her admiration for creating fashion and lifestyle blogs, she founded The Aprtment Global Group (TAGG). It has become a hub for online creators to foster organic relationships and brand partnerships, create content, discover new products and be part of the new online community. While her digital platform acts as a window to encourage body positivity, optimism about color in the fashion, lifestyle and business sectors, she is widely admired for her impactful and upbeat approaches. Her notable collaborations and exceptional talent have kept her in the spotlight on social media.

Erna Leon ( @ mercer7official )

Erna Leon found a gap in the fashion industry while shopping for her personal styles in online stores. Inspired by her interests in aesthetic clothing, she presented MERCER7 which presents the most beautiful pieces, easy to wear and simple to style. While she aimed to keep her creation minimal and effortless, she wanted women to easily get the right fit that adds flawless yet effortless charm to their styles. Erna has captivated the confidence of various with her enduring wardrobe essentials and bullion pieces rather than quick fashion trends. Her versatile and minimalist styles have led thousands of aesthetic lovers to her Instagram page and continue to grow.

Freddie Harrel ( @freddieharrel )

Freddie Harrel is famous for adding bold prints and sporty print suits to his Instagram channel. She made her Instagram presence in 2013 and is known to add a voice to women’s empowerment with the SHE Unleashed workshop series. While her series enthusiastically explains the issues and problems of female experiences, including feelings of otherness, identity politics, unconscious bias, racism and sexism, she has successfully earned the title of Cosmopolitan Influencer from year in 2018. media, she inspires diverse with her entrepreneurial interests and honest portrayal of motherhood.

From fashion conservation to business creation, fashion influencers have breathed fresh air into the industry. With constant experiences and styles in motion, it is evident that the contribution of influencers has brought about revolutionary changes in social media content and marketing. You can definitely add this list to your favorites when looking for top fashion influencers.

