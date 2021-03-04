Here are the new names to know from Milan Fashion Week, fall 2021





Courtesy of Marco Rambaldi. The line he presented during MFW was a wardrobe of separate knitwear in soft colors, worn by a group of friends and street models; it was shot in Bologna in the abandoned replica of the Le Corbusiers Pavillon de LEsprit Nouveau house, built in 1925 and then destroyed. We decide to occupy it in a squat action, explained Rambaldi. It was meant to be a sort of homage to the Bolognese counter-culture in the 1970s, when the city lived with so many artistic communities. The pandemic has sparked a rallying practice, which is a promise of the creative rebirth of a free state of mind. Courtesy of Marco Rambaldi. FRIEND Ven is the brainchild of Vincenzo Palazzo, a DJ turned designer from Puglia, where he founded Kode_1, a trendy experimental space for music and visual arts. A vintage collector of high-end men’s classics, his passion for Italian tailoring led him to launch his own brand of women’s clothing in 2017, opening a workshop with model designer Elna Nitti. Palazzo favors impeccably crafted costumes with a 1950s vibe and abundant freshness. This season he introduced menswear. I love Italian tailoring that clashes with a more relaxed 80s / 90s look; I don’t like the words streetwear or sportswear, he says. Palazzo combines comfort in first-rate Italian fresh wool, Flat-textured yarns from Tasmania and Japan. The clothes are handmade with obsessive attention to detail. A well-cut blazer over a chic, mini, or ankle-length pleated skirt is Vens’s idea of ​​a perfect uniform for women. He hybridized men’s suits with bombers or anoraks. I try to make the formal informal or maybe the other way around, like combining the Gianni Agnellis style with the Basquiats, he says. Revolutionary fashion inventions are quite difficult to manifest these days; fashion is just a big remix, like music. Maybe when humans develop a third arm something new will happen.

