RETRO EVANSTON-BASED SHOP * FIT HERALDS EARTH-FRIENDLY FASHION





The online store reworks, renews, straightens clothes, brings new life and a new perspective to beauty Recycled and sustainable clothing and accessories have found a new home: the Retro * Fit web store is now live atRetroFitLife.com. Owner and designer Barbara Ruiz runs an Evanston-based store focused on beautiful, quality products that breathe new life into clothes and materials. Retro * Fit products include lightly used, upcycled clothing in fresh looks, as well as artisan accessories aligned with its vision of material reuse and recycling. Recycled sweater with snake image worked on the sleeve Retro * Fit combines the love of style with truly eco-friendly and lasting additions to the wardrobe. This is important because the fashion industry produces 20% of the world's wastewater and 10% of the world's carbon emissions. Retro * Fit is passionate about fashion and the land, says Ruiz. We don't like the whole concept of what constitutes waste. Every second of every day, the equivalent of a garbage truck of textiles is landfilled or burned. It may seem difficult to trade beauty, quality, and trends for respect for the land. Retro * Fit is here to change that. Ms. Ruizs' mindset, idea and experience come from her studies in fashion design at Columbia College in Chicago and designing home and restaurant environments (like La Passage in Chicagos Gold Coast ) before running his own Lincoln Square boutique The Dressing Room for eight years. Working with a partner, she was the trend watcher, buyer and designer of windows where clients could see all the elements come together. Around this time, she also saw how quickly clothes in excellent condition were forgotten or thrown away before their potential was realized. A second life, that's what Retro * Fit gives to every object. Each piece is recycled from an existing garment or accessory by adding or removing fabric or embellishing it with appliques, patches or paint. Each element is carefully reworked; it's real slow fashion, says Ruiz. Having a physical location is part of the plan, delayed by the pandemic, Ms Ruiz says. But those like-minded buyers looking for new ideas, ways to make the closet bigger without hurting the earth, or both will want to make RetroFitLife.com a regular browse as new pieces will be added as quickly as we can. (re) imagine. Other manufacturer accessories are also available. The labels focus on creating new accessories from recycled, sustainable and ethical materials. Many also employ women around the world, empowering them and giving back to communities in need. BeyondRetroFitLife.com, fans can follow the conversation and product presentations on Instagram and Facebook @RetroFit_Evanston or send an email to [email protected]

