Meryll Rogge Fall 2021 Ready-to-Wear Collection





With just two seasons under her belt, Meryll Rogge has captured the attention of major retailers and has had viral success in the form of a witty glove bolero, which will make a comeback in black patent leather this season. The pleasure, color, intelligence and sophistication of this Belgian work, which is aimed at women and men all over the world, belies the superhuman effort it takes to set up a new brand. Rogge, greatly helped by friends, is essentially a one-person team working from his parents’ house in the Belgian countryside. This is where Rogge dreamed of becoming an illustrator and working for Disney, before catching the fashion bug and making a deal with her family so that upon completion of her LLB, she could pursue her own. interests. She did so at the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp, leaving before completing her Masters to move to New York and work with Marc Jacobs. After seven years in the city, Rogge returned to Antwerp and worked as a women’s chef for Dries Van Noten, with whom she shares a great love of color. Soon it was time to go her own way and join the ranks of women who design for other women, although Rogge, who is developing a dedicated male clientele, stresses that everyone is welcome. There’s always that masculine / feminine aspect that comes into play, says Rogge of his house codes. There is also an emphasis on luxury, via the materials used, and a vintage benchmark look. I kind of lean back to the classics from the past, really trying to recreate them in a way that is ours. Among those reinvented for fall, there is the classic, roomy trench coat with a removable floral collar and button placket. Rogge describes it’s kind of like, say, lining your family’s 60s floral coat. The Bougie A-line midi skirts are recolored, and what at first glance looks like sporty side-striped pants is actually a shiny new take on tuxedo pants. The fall collection’s signature looks come in the form of a series of slip dresses, their V-necks framed in Italian embroidery, which Rogge describes as a kind of ode to Margiela. Large spread necklaces recall the paintings of the Dutch artist Frans Hals. Throughout the lineup, like in a cutaway sweater set that is actually all one piece and nothing bad about it, Rogge uses deconstruction. This is a technique that was popularized by the Antwerp Six in the early 1990s, but it is not meant to be backward or to pay homage; rather, it is part of the greater interest of designers in making the classics their own. You know, my teacher was Walter Van Beirendonck, he was totally on a different planet than Martin, or Dries, but they were all in the same class at the same school, Rogge notes. I never had the impression that there was this border: Oh, you are Belgian, you are from the North; oh, you should be doing heather gray stuff only, or black. In fact, what unifies the work of many Belgian designers is not an aesthetic, but a purity of vision supported by a strident sense of individuality. By possessing these qualities, Rogge passes this heritage on to a new generation.

