Gabriela Hearst debuted with Chlo at Paris Fashion Week





An unprecedented second digital fashion week is drawing to a close, but not before the French capital puts its resistance parts on the track. Over the next eight days, rising brands and the biggest houses will show up at Paris Fashion Week. Louis Vuitton, Ottolinger, Rick Owens, Marine Serre and Thebe Magugu are just a few of the labels that will be presented virtually. Additionally, Gabriela Hearst is making her highly anticipated debut at Chlo as Artistic Director. Below take a look at the W the favorite editors’ looks of the season. THE LOOK: Gabriela Hearst’s first collection at Chlo was a combination of the neutral tones we expect and love from the French fashion house, paired with the chic and elegant silhouettes that Hearst made of its namesake at its namesake brand. The newcomer herself even closed the show in one of the collection’s many patterned dresses. THE INSPIRATION: Sustainability and Philanthropy. THE LOOK: Briefs and shirts, with carefully fitted suits in the mix. THE INSPIRATION: Dance. THE LOOK: Count on Vaquera to expand your sartorial horizons every season with their unique texture and proportions; those elongated sleeves were hard to miss. THE INSPIRATION: Performance on stage. THE LOOK: Kwaidan Editions’ patent leather trenches and skirts were infallible dial turners. THE INSPIRATION: The brand has continued to ramp up its take on the chic minimalism of the ’90s. THE LOOK: Volume, blouses with knots and feathers, oh there! THE INSPIRATION: Patou continued with the playfulness of the brand this season. THE LOOK: Along with the half-moon Marine Serres print (for which the brand became known and featured everywhere in its fall 2021 offering), the latest collection played with an abundance of patterns, including plaids and paisleys. There were also matching face masks at the top of many looksfitting, as we embark on a new season of Covid-focused collections. THE INSPIRATION: The monotony of everyday life. THE LOOK: A spin on the 1970s, with an emphasis on textiles. THE INSPIRATION: Thebe Magugu worked closely with traditional healers to create her fall collection, titled The Alchemy, which launched as a digital presentation during Paris Fashion Week. This collection focuses on the fusion of the traditional and the modern with the aim of celebrating true craftsmanship from around the world.

