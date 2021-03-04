Designer, YouTuber and Model Avery Ginsberg

Christophe Fenimore

You may know Avery Ginsberg de his YouTube channel, or maybe you came across its Ground Cover brand. If you’re a vegan, or just someone who appreciates the aesthetics of good food, you might be familiar with their recipe without recipe account, forest song. If none of this rings a bell, let me introduce you.

Ginsberg is vegan. It is a fundamental principle of his brand and his lifestyle. Full Disclosure: I’m not a vegan, but I’m not beyond thinking that maybe it’s time to rethink what we think of as a balanced diet here in America. Many athletes, including a lot of NBA players, made the switch, citing better performance and higher energy levels. And if you want to see the planet better maintained, it’s at least worth understanding the thought process behind the lifestyle.

But Ginsberg isn’t just a vegan. He is also a workaholic. While leading his brand – that is, designing, managing production, managing marketing, and even the occasional filming of his own assets – he also models successfully. You can see it on Tom Ford’s site displaying the brand’s new eyewear campaign. He is extremely kind and there is an inescapable magnetism for him, in large part thanks to that broad smile.

Ginsberg doesn’t buy new clothes often, so his sense of style is sharp and quite utilitarian. The fashion industry could use more people like him. In fact, we need new approaches to sourcing in its entirety, from the actual fabric and materials to how we pay workers for their time and skills, and these are some of the many things Ginsberg thinks about. when creating new products for Ground Cover.

We chatted via email about his journey from designing footwear in fifth grade to creating Ground Cover, what sustainability really means (in philosophy and in practice), and juggling modeling and a successful brand at the same time.

Let’s start with your trip from Missouri to New York. How did you get here and what makes New York the perfect place to build your business and career?

For years, I never knew where I was going to end up, and I wanted somewhere else to call home. At that point, the only certainty I had was that I wanted to leave Missouri. When I first started designing clothes, New York’s Garment District made sense to the business. From that point on, I went to town every now and then while studying, but now that I’m full time and can get involved in the community, New York feels a lot more like home. It is such a beautiful feeling.

Why did you start Ground Cover and what do you hope to achieve with the brand? What do you think the industry is missing?

I started Ground Cover after failing to find good vegan boots. The motivation was that simple, but it wouldn’t have been possible without a few other things: finding leather alternatives years ago, wanting to do a good that relies on function rather than expression, and my own. fascination with shoes from a young age. . When we first launched I thought animal-free safety / work boots were what the industry was missing but as I work towards this I learn there is a lot more of Ground Cover to want to tackle.

What does your fashion journey look like? How did you get into clothes and shoes and how did you go from appreciating to designer?

I always did something silly and fashionable in elementary school. There was a certain joy and a certain spontaneity. I loved drawing shoes, writing letters to skate brands and eventually painting mine. It was strange; I was determined to be a shoe designer in fifth grade. Even at that age, I knew I wanted to make shoes, but I didn’t know how. A decade has passed and I have only made the connection between myself as a designer then and now long after I started making clothes. The return to shoes definitely sparked this awareness.

I suspect your journey as a vegan and as a brand owner has changed your fashion tastes as well. Do you have any favorite brands, and if so, why are they favorite?

You are dead. What’s interesting is that they grew up side by side – both out of general curiosity and an ability to ask more questions. Favorite brands are extremely difficult for me right now. For emotion, Ernest W. Baker. These two are such lovers who create clothes from a wonderful fever dream. I guess I would just feel like myself in most of their work. For comfort, Cottle. They take things very slowly and do them well. For the function, Outdoor Research. I have a few items (many for me) from OR for hiking, running, and snowboarding. Everything is built to last, there are interesting anatomical patterns and a lot of their clothing uses amazing earthy colors.

Sustainability has become a buzzword, and many people are harnessing its power without digging deeper into what it really means. What does this word mean to you? What kinds of changes do you hope to see in the fashion industry?

Sustainability is longevity in all aspects: product life cycle, customer relationship, worker life value, and much more. When I apply it to Ground Cover, I think of designing a functional product and then sharing the whole story with the customer. That’s another key for me: how it’s made and how it will perform should be the point of sale, not how many things are green on the website. Going forward, I hope there will be continued adoption of responsibly manufactured second-hand, hyper-local and accessible products. And when new clothes are made, I hope they will support the factories, workers and customers who need it the most.

You started modeling, and besides running your own brand, I’m curious about how you’ve found a balance in your professional life. What tips do you have for dealing with stress and running your own business?

Building a support network has been crucial for me. It’s difficult because it’s something you have to work on, and a lot of times we don’t have that ability. On top of that, I found it to be the main culprit for the upward or downward spiral. I wouldn’t be where I am in mental health without the loved ones in my life. Give yourself love, surround yourself with other people who want to see you grow, and then find other people who need the same opportunity.

