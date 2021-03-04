Amazon Fashion appoints Muge Erdirik Dogan president – WWD





Amazon Fashion named Muge Erdirik Dogan as president on Wednesday, bringing a new set of tech-savvy and style-savvy eyes to one of the industry’s most prominent companies. Dogan succeeds Christine Beauchamp, who took charge of the fashion business in 2017 and has now been promoted to head of the company’s consumer categories in North America. Beauchamp’s new role saw her oversee Amazon’s fashion, beauty, home, toys, electronics, and sporting goods, while continuing to be part of the Amazon executive team. – the s-team. Amazon is the dominant e-commerce company in the United States and much of the world, supplying more than a billion products in fashion, home electronics, beauty and personal care products, and toys to customers from all over the world during the holiday season. But it’s a sprawling empire – from video production and merchandise sales to last mile delivery and web services. Revenue reached $ 386 billion last year and produced $ 21.3 billion in profits. It can be difficult to get an independent read on the fashion industry from outside the ecosystem, but it’s more of a force of nature in the apparel industry rather than just a competitor. The company has long worked to get brands to sell in its market, but momentum has yet to solidify amid the pandemic and many retailers are doubling down on their own web businesses, which have been on fire with dropping traffic. in shops. It’s unclear where exactly Dogan intends to lead the company, but she brings 13 years of experience as an ‘Amazonian’, the term Jeff Bezos, the company’s founder and outgoing CEO, uses to describe. the employees. Dogan’s LinkedIn profile and his background, including his run at Amazon Beauty, shows an unusual range for a budding fashion titan. She was at the top of her class while receiving a master’s degree in chemical engineering from the Bosphorus University in Istanbul, focusing her thesis on “the integration of heat and energy for heat exchanger networks” . And then she got a doctorate. in mathematical modeling, optimization by Carnegie Mellon in 2007 before embarking on the resolutely high-tech and disruptive Amazon. “I look forward to building on the incredible work that has been done in this dynamic category under the leadership of Christine Beauchamp, and I look forward to leveraging her guidance as well as my background in retail, technology and business. ‘innovation,’ Dogan said. Dogan has been in the fashion spotlight once and has been instrumental in Amazon’s efforts to attract brands to the e-commerce giant in other categories. At a WWD Summit in 2016, when Dogan was Managing Director of Amazon Beauty, she said, “Can the online experience preserve brand value – the brand value that many of us? have you worked so hard to build? Does the online space apply to beauty? Is the beauty customer online shopping for beauty products online today? The answer to all three questions is yes. “ These questions all remain relevant to fashion at Amazon, which is now looking to attract designer fashion brands to its new luxury platform as competitors, such as Farfetch, gain momentum. More from WWD:

