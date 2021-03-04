How Fred Segals Changed the View of Los Angeles Retail and Fashion

Fred Segal was a lot of stuff. He was a family man, passionate peacemaker, fashion denim pioneer, Los Angeles fashion champion and visionary owner who enthusiastically embraced both the shop-in-shop format and the notion of experiential retailing long before either of these terms was coined.

More than anything, the Chicago-born, Los Angeles-raised businessman helped shape the look and feel of the Southern California retail landscape like few others have. made. Along the way, it has grown into a rock star retailer known far beyond its iconic ivy-covered walls thanks to celebrity pop-ins (Jennifer Aniston, Britney Spears, Diana Ross and The Beatles, to name a few. only a few) and on the big screen. screams in movies like Clueless, Legally Blonde and Less Than Zero.

Segal died Thursday at the age of 87 from complications from a stroke.

Obviously, what put Segal on the fashion map before setting out to fundamentally redesign that map was to add a touch of fashion to the humble pair of jeans. His eureka moment came in 1960. While working as a sales manager at HIS Sportswear, Segal realized that denim that typically sold for $ 3.98 could fetch $ 19.95 with a little adjustment. .

When he started, there were only Lee and Levis jeans, and they were just work jeans, his daughter Annie Segal told The Times. He was the first person to lower the waist to create skinny jeans. He was the first person, I think, to embellish jeans with rhinestones. He had a rhinestone guy there. It was in the 1960s. Nobody did that.

In 1961, Segal opened its first store, a 300 square foot space on Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood, which not only started the first wave of designer-denim mania, but also launched a jeans bar, a concept that has been copied by retailers around the world. In 1965, having moved beyond that space, it moved to the corner of Melrose Avenue and Crescent Heights Boulevard, which at the time was a fully residential neighborhood. Buying property after property, he cobbled together what would ultimately be a 29,000 square foot, 102-parking space retail hub that would trigger the transformation of this stretch of Melrose into the store-filled thoroughfare it is today.

This is where Segal started experimenting with the then new store-to-store concept, first getting employees to take over different areas of the store, then recruiting other retailers (SoCal curators cool Ron Robinson and Ron Herman among them) to fill the rabbit maze with spaces, making sure that each complements the others. This, according to retail developer Rick Caruso, was part of Fred Segal’s magic touch.

He had a vision to create this space with all this energy and excitement around him, Caruso told The Times. It was about mixing different categories that people had never done before. It was about connecting the inside and the outside. And it was the collection of different sellers. What went on in retail before Fred was either a mall with a pharmacy and supermarket or dry cleaners, or large malls that had typical flagship stores that were just bland and boring. And the magnitude of what Fred did was so clever. He understood the importance of a human scale for people to feel comfortable in a space and for it to be small enough that there is energy and it feels a little crowded and not so big that you get lost in it. Freds’ genius knew what people liked and what they were going to respond to and deliver.

Caruso said Segals’ influence can be seen in some of his own work. I first met Fred 30 years ago at the start of my own career, he says. And if you take a look at some of my previous projects the walk in Westlake and the cities at Calabasas the mix of retailers I set up there was inspired by Fred. At the time, these suburban centers literally had only a market, a pharmacy, and a dry cleaner. In Westlake we had the market and the dry cleaners, but we also had a bookstore, a cinema, restaurants, fashion; we have covered all categories. It was inspired by Fred.

The Fred Segal of Melrose Avenue and Crescent Heights Boulevard opened in 1965. The site, pictured in 2000, has grown from a store to a 29,000 square foot mall. (Iris Schneider / Los Angeles Times)

In 1973, Segal turned to a run down 1920s motel turned into an apartment complex just off the Pacific Coast Highway, creating the Malibu Country Mart, which would officially open two years later with a Fred Segal boutique in the mixed. In 1980 he developed another group of shops across the street. The shopping complex remains a community hub to this day.

Back then, it was so much the countryside that people rode horses, said Annie Segal. How the hell did he think this could be a successful mall, I have no idea, but he brought other stores to La Scala was one, Jackies Leather Waves was another. And he put this play area in the middle so that we his kids could play while he worked. Family was very, very important to him.

By the early 1980s, Segal had left the retail industry (a 1984 Los Angeles Times article reported that he had sold the business to longtime friends) but remained the visionary owner, leading the third love at first sight in retail: the 1985 opening of a Santa Monica Fred Segal outpost on the site of a former ice rink, with an indoor play area and mom and me classes.

Jeannine Braden, who ran the Fred Segal Flair store there from 1992 to 2009 (she is now the Creative Director of the contemporary Los Angeles women’s brand. The Superb), grew up in the nearby city of Venice. She said the arrival of the Fred Segal Center sparked major changes in this neighborhood.

When he started Santa Monica, there was nothing around, and suddenly he was an anchor there. It has helped make this region a 100% retail destination. I would see it all [prospective retail] tenants come in, look around and walk around the center in a really ambitious way. And then all of a sudden you saw them open up in the Santa Monica Place mall.

To be fair, not all of Fred Segals’ ideas were a home run out of the park and shaping the landscape. In 1984, The Times reported on his efforts to combat the nuclear arms race by creating a network of information centers (modeled on his jeans store concept) to disseminate information on nuclear weapons as well as the positive energy. And, in 1991, he tried to start an environmental market that stocked eco-friendly products like organic cotton shirts and solar powered lawn mowers. Both good ideas but not starters, so maybe they were a little too visionary for their time.

Fred Segal at a birthday party and charity event in Malibu in 2009. The visionary retailer died on February 25 at the age of 87. (Michael Bezjian / WireImage)

Although Segal was long retired by the time of his death, his family remained involved in various aspects of the business until the global rights to the Fred Segal name were sold to New York-based Sandow Media. in 2012. (Annie Segal said she and three of her four siblings had worked in the family business over the years.)

This transaction did not include the two malls: 8100 Melrose Ave., which the family had sold over a decade earlier, and downtown Santa Monica, which closed in 2016. (Familiar signage from Fred Segal, who stays on the corner of Melrose and Crescent Heights, has been the subject of a bitter legal dispute between the current brand owners and the owners of the property.)

Even so, Fred Segal still manages to shape the local landscape. Under Sandows ownership, a 2,000-square-foot Fred Segal store opened in Los Angeles International Airport’s revamped Tom Bradley International Terminal (with photos of Ivy) in 2013. Four years later, a 13,000 square foot flagship bowed down on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood and two years later a Fred Segal outpost returned to the Malibu Country Mart. The brand was sold to its current owner, licensing company Global Icons, in 2019.

Segal is survived by his five children, 10 grandchildren, two great grandchildren, his wife Tina and Tinas, two children and grandson. To a lesser extent, Segal’s Scions carry on his legacy that shaped the landscape. Girls Sharon and Nina have a Westlake Promenade store called Sharon Segal Nina Segal, and Annie runs a children’s store in Los Feliz called the reckless unicorn.

When asked what she wanted people to think of when they saw her father’s name on a shopping bag, gift box or store sign, Annie Segal had two answers.

The first word that comes to mind is happiness, she says. Because what I’ve heard all my life and what I’ve been through is that every time someone shows up with a Fred Segal box, they know it’s gonna be good. I remember birthday parties when I was a kid. It was like gold if there was a Fred Segal box. So I hope people get that kind of happy excitement when they see the red, white and blue Fred Segal [logo]. What I don’t think people really knew about him, the human being, is how much he really helped, how much he really loved, and how much he wanted there to be world peace and to how much he devoted his life to it.

I know if he was doing this interview right now the main thing that would come out of his mouth would be loving each other, she added. It was what he wanted. And that was the message he wanted to get across.