Police investigate shooting report at Polaris Fashion Place mall in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) Columbus Police are investigating a report of gunfire at Polaris Fashion Place.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. inside the Polaris Parkway Mall in Delaware County. Police said two Columbus police officers assigned to special missions heard the gunshots. They immediately went on the radio and called for help.

Police said surveillance footage showed a man firing several shots at another man inside Carter’s store in the mall. The second man then leaves the store and fires several shots at the first man, who walks away.

Columbus Police Division spokesperson Sgt. James Fuqua, at 3:30 p.m. the mall was cleared and two suspects are believed to have left the area.

The mall will remain closed for the rest of the day on Wednesday and is expected to reopen during regular business hours on Thursday.

Police said no one was injured in the shooting, which Fuqua said was the result of a domestic conflict.

Columbus Police have identified two suspects wanted in the incident, but Fuqua said their information will not be made public at this time.

“We can now say that we have identified the two suspects involved in this case,” he said. “We know that many people in this community know who these two people are and we know that it all started as a domestic dispute between known parties.”

Fuqua said a gun was found in the parking lot.

POLARIS SHOTS FIRED UPDATE: Police now let shoppers / employees leave the mall. CPD claims that two suspects were involved in an altercation and that at least one of those people fired shots. They are still looking for the suspects. pic.twitter.com/MkmX0sCpNO – Dan Pearlman (@danpearlman) March 3, 2021

Fuqua then “strongly encouraged” the two men to surrender.

“We have all the information we need to determine who you are and we are going to give you the opportunity to speak out publicly or privately before publicly revealing who you are,” Fuqua said. “We would like this issue to be resolved as quickly as possible.”

Columbus Police were assisted by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office in searching for and securing the mall.

Fuqua said two different weapons appear to have been used in the incident. Shell envelopes were recovered from the scene.

Fuqua said the mall is no longer an active scene.

“There were gunshots and several gunshots,” Fuqua said. “This is something of tremendous concern.”

Sgt. Fuqua said at least two people were involved in the incident. Investigators are looking for these suspects, but could only provide a vague description.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.

According to the owner’s website, Polaris Fashion Place employs approximately 8,000 people and contains approximately 1.4 million square feet of space.

A statement from the Washington Prim Group, which owns the mall, released a statement Wednesday evening, saying the mall would reopen on Thursday.

The full statement is below:

At Polaris Fashion Place, the safety of our customers, retailers and employees is our top priority. According to local law enforcement officials, no injuries were reported as a result of the isolated incident earlier today. Our team immediately implemented security protocols and we continue to cooperate with all police procedures. We would like to thank the Columbus Police Department, Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, Genoa Township Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol and Worthington Police Department for their response. fast ensuring everyone’s safety. The Polaris Fashion Place will reopen during regular opening hours on Thursday, March 4. For more information, please contact the Columbus Police Department directly at (614) 645-4545. Spokesperson, Washington Prime Group, Owner of Polaris Fashion Place

