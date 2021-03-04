New York Stocker Timothy John is a fashion designer who ‘needs help’

The storer who turned an Upper West Side block into his own personal junkyard was a talented fashion designer who once admitted he had “no aspirations for sanity.”

Timothy John, who angered locals by dumping piles of trash along the sidewalk of West 77th Street and Columbus Avenue, was known to artistic friends as a creative designer with a penchant for turning trash into fashion.

“He’s one of the most talented designers I’ve seen in my life,” New York artist Mel Odom said. “I don’t know what brought him to this point in his life.”

“What is happening is such a shame,” Odom said this week. “He’s a genius in many ways. It is heartbreaking.

John was born in Washington, DC, and lived in Maryland and Virginia before moving to the Big Apple, according to a 2013 interview on the fashion website stylelikeu.com.

“I have no aspirations for sanity at all,” he said during the interview. “When I look around and see what is considered normal, I am not tempted. I don’t think normal exists, but a lot of people try to conform to a standard that they think is normal. “

“The point is, most of my wardrobe is basically debris from other people’s lives, from other people’s travels, from other people’s experiences,” he said.

Timothy John’s junk collection recently took over a section of Columbus Ave. on the Upper West Side. Matthew McDermott

John did not respond to numerous calls and messages from The Post, and did not answer the door to his Upper West Side apartment.

Spencer Throckmorton, owner of the Throckmorton Fine Art Gallery on East 57th Street – and former John’s classmate at Virginia Commonwealth University – said his former classmate “has done a number of things in the fashion business.”

“He went to Cali, Colombia, and he did a show there last year,” he said. “He’s generally reserved. As an art collector, he looks for bargains at flea markets and for items that could be incorporated into fashion.

“It reuses and reinvents the past fashion,” said Throckmorton.

Timothy John seen in 2010 Patrick McMullan / PMC

Another friend, Susan Vanasco-Howell, a resident of San Francisco, who developed a distance acquaintance with John, told him he had started selling things – but did not mention it was bullshit. junk food on the sidewalk.

“He said to me, ‘You won’t believe how many treasures I find on the street because people leave New York and throw things away,’” Vanasco-Howell said.

“I guess it must have gotten out of hand,” she added.

Vanasco-Howell said she became so concerned about her friend in January that she called the cops for a checkup after not hearing from him in days.

She said the two generally spoke every day.

A pair of boots are part of Timothy John’s ‘hoarding’ exhibit Matthew McDermott

“I did it from the bottom of my heart,” she says. “I was worried because I hadn’t heard from him and winter died in New York City during a pandemic, and he lives alone.”

John made the news this week when The Post reported that he piled up trash – from chairs to clothes – on the sidewalk near a city college, prompting complaints from the neighborhood.

The town’s sanitation workers eventually moved in and removed the debris, while the cops sent John a summons to store goods on the sidewalk.

Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer said this week that she wrote to city officials as early as November complaining about the garbage pile.

“Mr. John has received many visits from the street outreach team,” Brewer’s office said in an email. “Mr. John visited the nearby office and expressed his interest in the storage.

Brewer also held an interagency meeting in January to deal with the public disorder.

Residents walk past the accumulated items that saddled this Upper West Side street. Matthew McDermott

“Objects and debris grow every day and attract rodents, block the sidewalk and provide cover for unacceptable behavior such as public urination,” Brewer wrote in a February 24 letter to various agencies in the city, including human resources and the police.

Although the junk has now been cleaned up, John still lives in a mess at the house.

Elias Wester, John’s building superintendent on West 82nd Street, said he has become increasingly disorganized in recent months – and now has an apartment full of trash and debris.

“He needs help,” Wester said.

Additional reporting by Elizabeth Rosner