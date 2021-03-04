The best men’s vests

Note: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits.

The sweater vest has long been one of the most vilified pieces of clothing. But the fashion industry operates in mysterious and often inexplicable ways, allowing what seems unexpected to happen: the sweater vest is now fresh.

Or maybe the sweater vest has always been cool and we just hesitated to admit it. After all, while it hasn’t been on the cutting edge of fashion, it’s been quietly around for who knows how many years, serving grandfathers and prep school students alike. Then Harry styles is coming, pulling on a fuzzy sheepskin print sweater vest, and the tides are forever changed.

While it can be difficult to dispel preconceptions of the sweater vest, much of society’s distaste for the item is that many of us don’t know how to wear it properly, let alone. use its full potential. Instead of pulling one on a button for a look that’s both stuffy and uncomfortable, casually toss a sweater cardigan over a plain white tee or long sleeve tee. The style will be effortlessly read while the cardigan sweater adds much needed texture and contrast to an otherwise simple outfit. And, true to the vest’s original purpose as a layering piece, you’ll glean just enough warmth and still be able to pull on a jacket if needed.

You will find below 10 sweater vests to embellish your current and spring wardrobe.

Brooks brothers

Brooks Brothers Supima Cotton V-Neck Vest

A classic gilet in a slightly unexpected color, the Brooks Brothers gilet is spring-ready not only because of its color, but also thanks to the Supima cotton which is light enough for easy layering and just warm enough for milder days.

Cos

Cos knitted v-neck cardigan

Cos’s interpretation of the sweater vest modernizes the silhouette with a slightly oversized fit that creates an artistic allure. In other words, it should not be confused with your father’s sweater vest.

Mango

Mango knitted cotton cardigan

You can never go wrong with a navy blue piece of knitwear, especially not this cotton vest by Mango. We recommend that you take inspiration from the model and stay true to the simplicity of the piece by teaming it with a white t-shirt, slightly faded jeans and a light navy jacket on top.

Concept W

Dunst V-neck wool cardigan

This sweater vest from Dunst is actually unisex, so if you’re that inclined, you can share it with your significant other. We understand if you think she should have her own sweater.

Saturdays

Saturdays Conrad mohair sweater jacket

While we’re fans of this mossy green mohair vest from the surf-inspired brand Saturday, we’ll respect you even more if you go for it instead. hand dyed version. But, you know, no baby.

Todd Snyder

Todd Snyder Diamond Sweater Vest

The diamond waistcoat may have once been seen as the antithesis of all that is stylish, but leave it to Todd Snyder to create one that’s both classic and cool.

UO V-Neck Sweater

UO V-Neck Sweater

The perfect sweater vest for when you fancy a cup of tea and a game of cricket.

Slam jam

Stssy Giza sweater cardigan

Stssy takes the traditional Fair Trade Island print and turns it slightly on its head, creating a pattern that hints at classic design but in a more abstract way. Use her abilities as a centerpiece and pair it with black pants or jeans.

Fashion Matches

Another Aspect V-neck cotton-blend cardigan

You might think that a sweater vest has no place in summer, but we could see this serene sage number in another aspect worn long after spring, worn to keep you warm while you have a night out. cool summer on the beach.

Mr. Porter

Bottega Veneta wool and cashmere-blend sweater cardigan

Yes, another purple sweater vest, but this one is from Bottega Veneta and therefore unlike any other you are likely to come across. Made from a blend of wool and cashmere, the cardigan features a boxer shape and a higher neckline, just as beautiful on a t-shirt or turtleneck as on its own, that is if you feel brave enough to display these weapons.