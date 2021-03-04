Upper St. Clair stylist takes her talents to New York Fashion Week | News

For hairdressers, it doesn’t get much bigger than a gig at New York Fashion Week.

And so Upper St. Clair resident Tamara Artnak readily accepted such an offer when she arrived in early February. The owner of Luxe hair salon in Collier Township asked employee Jane Ondra to join her, and they made it to Manhattan on short notice.

It turned out that they were also on short notice when they went to work on the hairstyles of eight models linked to the catwalk.

They didn’t give us a timeline until we were already in a single template, so I didn’t know we only had an hour and a half, Artnak recalls. I had no idea.

But in 90 minutes, each of the young women was ready to step into the limelight to display the latest designs from Australian fashion designer Natalie DeBanco and her Bronx and Banco label.

I was a little nervous at first. I will not lie to you. It took me a few minutes to start my game because they never told us, Artnak said. But have been trained to work quickly. We can do it.

The flash styling session served as the highlight of a fast-paced weekend in which she and Ondra made travel plans on Friday, flew to New York on Saturday, and were ready with their scissors and other tools of the trade. quickly at 7 am Sunday.

Artnak was actually supposed to be the chief designer for New York Bridal Fashion Week 2020, but the event was canceled just as the COVID-19 pandemic struck. She had the opportunity to meet Arnold Milfort, a much sought-after fashion stylist, consultant and catwalk producer.

And apparently, she made a big impression in 2021.

He contacted me because we made this connection last year, she said.

As was the case with almost everything during the pandemic, this year’s winter edition of New York Fashion Week featured a different take. The event was recorded for remote viewing, rather than incorporating a live audience, and all who participated in person were subjected to stringent safety precautions, including on-site coronavirus testing.

They were very strict about us wearing their particular masks, she said of the mandatory N95 filter mask respirator. We had to wear goggles and shields, and we had our own cabins which were set up when we arrived.

Of course, such protective measures have their drawbacks.

It was difficult to connect with people because they couldn’t really see your face, Artnak said. It was a little more difficult for me in that sense, because I don’t know any of those people. Im totally new. I try to network. I’m trying to get my name out there.

One opportunity she had was to meet a representative of the international communications agency Purple PR, a leader in the industry of fashion, beauty, music, art, design, gastronomy and travel.

She thought it was really cool that we went from Pittsburgh to style, said Artnak, and after seeing them complete their task in no time, she’s going to hire me for future projects.

Artnak and Ondra also had the opportunity to visit the offices of DeBancos Bronx and Banco.

It was really cool to be backstage. We got to see the entire collection, even some of his past collections, said Artnak. There were models trying on clothes for last minute touches, and lots of helpers were running around. It was totally New York.

At least that was the atmosphere in the office. In general, the pandemic has taken its toll on the Big Apple.

I usually go there twice a year for work. It’s really different, says Artnak. We stayed in Soho. You could actually walk out into the street without hearing a thing. It is not normal. Usually the cities hoppin and boppin.

This particular city is also a little different from the relatively quiet surroundings of Pittsburgh.

You could definitely see the difference between New Yorkers and me and Jane. We stood out, said Arntak. Once they started to see our work and we did it on time, they started to, I think, like us in a way. Maybe not at first. We had to pay our dues.

Either way, the New York experience was dear to them.

I felt so professional. I have been to Pittsburgh Fashion Week several times. It was nothing like Pittsburgh Fashion Week, Artnak said. It was the top.