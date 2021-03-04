Fashion
Will ABFRL’s designer label creation plan work?
Recently, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) announced that it is teaming up with fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani to sell contemporary ethnic men’s clothing and accessories under a new brand. The company that sells men’s formal wear brands Louis Philippe, Van Heusen, Allen Solly and Peter England has signed an 80:20 partnership with Tahiliani. He also took a 33.5% stake in luxury couture firm Goodview Properties Pvt. Ltd for 67 crore.
This decision comes in the wake of its investment in Sabyasachi, the designer brand belonging to Sabyasachi Couture where ABFRL is set up. 398 crore for majority stake. The fashion firm, part of the $ 50 billion Aditya Birla group, first acquired ethnic fashion startup Jaypore for 110 crore in June 2019, followed by the acquisition of a 51% stake in Finesse International Design Pvt. Ltd, the company owned by designers Shantanu & Nikhil. ABFRL is positioned as a pure-play fashion house with a network of 3,025 stores and a turnover of 8788 crore in FY19-20.
At the time of Sabyasachi’s investment in January, the company said the label would add weight to ABFRL’s growing ethnic clothing portfolio, a market it is keen to capture and build with its Western clothing portfolio for men.
We believe that over the next few years, ethnic clothing will become an increasingly important category as confident young Indians rediscover their culture and heritage. Over the next few years, ABFRL intends to create a portfolio that covers the full range of ethnic wear segments: value, premium and luxury, ”said ABFRL Managing Director Ashish Dikshit.
ABFRL may have increased its exposure to high-end Indian designer brands, but not everyone is convinced of the move. People familiar with the deals say that even within the company, few people are impressed. The approach seems confusing and devoid of strategy, they think. For starters, these designer label businesses aren’t scalable. They are not everyday clothing brands. It’s a high-end second-hand outfit that the company has invested in, ”said one person familiar with the developments.
Also, unlike Reliance Brands, which distributes several high-end and luxury brands in the country and has taken the franchise route to do business, ABFRL has invested in those brands, he said.
Commenting on the agreements with the designers, in his research notes, Abneesh Roy, Executive Vice President, Institutional Actions, Edelweiss, stressed that ABFRL will need to develop a strategy on scaling and synergies with its existing activities in addition to to manage the cultural aspects of these companies. About Tahiliani, he said that in the new business, the key thing to understand is how the business will differentiate it from the positioning and direction of Shantanu & Nikhils, which is also focused on menswear.
Many say that an aggressive push and digital hub for existing brands would have made for a better business case for ABFRL instead of making deals with fashion designers.
Louis Philippe with a turnover of around 1000 crore, may be its biggest brand, but existing brands need investment and innovation. They offer a weak proposition. Even high-end brands have been reduced to mid-level brands, ”said the person mentioned above.
Still, others hail the company’s push towards designer brands and plans for a more affordable brand in collaboration with Tahiliani.
When you are a fashion house, like ABFRL is, you are bound to develop yourself. The agreements with the designers are a very serious decision on how to conquer the market, ”said Harminder Sahni, founder of Wazir Advisors, the company that advised Tahiliani on the partnership.
Over the past 5-6 years, the pull of ethnic clothing has increased. Indians are more and more comfortable and proud of their Indian clothes. Bandgalas and achkans replaced costumes at weddings, and the ethnic wear space was taken over by Manyavar, which was a resounding success, Sahni said.
Consumers aspire to own a Tahiliani outfit and this partnership will only make her brand more affordable, Sahni said, adding that in all of ABFRL-designer offerings, the company also had access to the enormous design sensibilities of these designers. Critics notwithstanding, how you see development is your choice, “he said. Do you see it as a risk or an opportunity?”
Shuchi Bansal is the media, marketing and advertising editor of Mints. Ordinary Post will address pressing issues related to all three. Or just fun stuff.
