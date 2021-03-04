Baxter Wood durable raincoats for men





Before Time, the outside was just … outside. A place where you went when you wanted or needed to. A place that had to be taken for granted. And we certainly have – until a pandemic arrives and the outside becomes our only respite from the endless monotony of the inside. Sometimes getting out was more difficult than we would like, especially during the darker days of last winter. But as I sit here at the beginning of March, the sun is shining brightly. There are vaccines – tons of them – and we’ll all have one soon, which means the great outdoors are opening their doors again. Spring is springing up, and it’s unbelievably Welcome. It also means that there is rain on the horizon. The rain was a crucial piece of evidence in the “Should I Go Out or Not?” and it will be again. This time, however, you will come out with a vengeance. The rain won’t stop you; the rain is now small potatoes. We’re going out, and after being kept indoors for a whole year, we’ll try to make some noise when we do. It’s time to be noticed and I want people to notice my rain gear. That’s why I’m so excited about sustainable rainwear start-up Baxter Wood right now. The brand makes the kind of stuff you can’t wait to show off, and its Trawler raincoat is the star of this show. Raincoat Olive Trawler Baxter wood

baxterwood.com $ 140.00 Baxter Wood was founded by designer of Ghanaian descent, Kweku Larbi, and his fiancee, Sarah Smith. Their objective? Create a sustainable rainwear brand, which means its founders are dedicated to reducing plastic waste. All of his raincoats (and boots!) Are made from a blend of recycled and natural materials (the rubberized polyester lining of the coats is made from 22 recycled plastic bottles), and a portion of the profits from each product sold is used to finance the environment. education programs in low-income countries. Better yet, the brand also offers a buyback program. You can send a rubber boot from any manufacturer to Baxter Wood, and they will give you thirty dollars on your purchase. But back to those raincoats – there’s not much to do, and that’s what I love about them so much. Waterproof lining, many colors to choose from, a hood, a drawstring, a few buttons. That’s all! And what more do you need? Wear it with some hard pants (because you’ll be wearing them soon too) and a pair of their super pointy Chelsea boots. Wear a hoodie underneath if it’s cold, or a plain T-shirt if it’s not. Go ahead and prepare to answer the question, “Where did your coat come from?” It’s every dressed man’s favorite survey. Ben Boskovich

Ben Boskovich

Ben Boskovich is the associate editor of Esquire, where he also writes on style.

