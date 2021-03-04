Florida men shout 1950s KKK-style abuse at black fisherman in shocking video





A video captured the moment a black fisherman was verbally attacked by another fisherman off the coast of Florida. Shannon Bustamante said he was filming content for his fishing YouTube channel when he saw a black fisherman on board his boat being attacked by another vessel. In the video, the men on the other boat approach Mr Bustamante and the two crew members, one of whom was black, and repeatedly shout insults that are both racist and homophobic. I don’t know where you’re from, one of the fishermen said, accusing Mr. Bustamantes’ boat of getting too close. You never took me out like that again or I’m gonna break your leg, okay? Back’s fisherman on the boat responds well, while the men on the other boat keep telling him: fuck you. “Shut up, f ******* n *****”, adds one of the fishermen, who, according to the videographer, was the third that week when the black fisherman was verbally assaulted in Wed. The black fisherman then tells them to meet him at the boat launch afterwards, while the attackers continue to shout racist and homophobic slurs. They begin to circle the boat that Mr. Bustamante is on board, destroying any progress made with their fishing. Mr. Bustamante then posted the video on his channel, shark with seaweed, with the captions of abuse, and said to NBC Miami that he wanted to raise awareness of racism. “What worried me and what hurt me was that he almost felt like he was getting used to it. Like, hey, every time we come here it’s like that,” a the videographer told NBC Miami. “And in my mind, I was like, hell no, that’s unacceptable. The videographer added in a caption on his own channel that they caught a bunch of big sheep and mackerel along with some 1950s KKK (Ku Klux Klan) -type racial garbage spitting out on the young mate. As reported by the Daily Dot, the alleged owner of the boat was traced by social media users who were angered by racial abuse, which caused the man’s landscaping company’s website to crash at one point.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos